Golf World Harshly Criticizes R&A as Scottie Scheffler Gets Baffling TIO Relief at The Open

A temporary immovable obstruction, or TIO, relief decision on the 17th of the final round of the Open sparked an immediate backlash from golf fans on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler had just rolled a birdie on the 16th to reach 7-under on the leaderboard, clawing his way back into contention on the back nine at Royal Birkdale. The world No. 1 then watched his tee shot on the par-5 17th sail offline, prompting a shout of frustration.

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What actually happened on the 17th? Scheffler’s drive veered off the fairway into a bunker, leaving him with a difficult recovery. He went for a bold second shot rather than laying up, but it missed its target. The ball instead disappeared near the hospitality structures behind the hole. Nobody from the group, gallery, or walking officials could confirm where the ball ended up or came to rest. With the clock running, Scheffler announced and played a provisional, the standard option anytime a ball cannot be found.

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Normally, a ball that can’t be found within three minutes is ruled lost, and the player takes a stroke-and-distance penalty. The TIO local rule is a narrow exception to that. A TIO is any non-permanent tournament structure, grandstands, TV towers, or hospitality tents, treated as outside the actual challenge of the course.

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If officials judge the ball is lost specifically in or behind a TIO, they can waive that penalty and give a free drop on the correct line of sight instead. That’s what happened here. Scheffler dropped, and he hit his approach to 11 feet. He then made a putt for birdie, jumping to 8 under and within one shot of the lead.

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But viewers were stunned that Scheffler received a clean drop and birdie despite the ball’s location being unconfirmed. Normally, officials assess a lost-ball penalty against a player whose ball cannot be found. A player is entitled to free relief only if they know or are virtually certain that a ball landed inside a TIO. But that wasn’t the case here.

Further, golf fans weren’t happy with the officials’ decision because the TIO local rule creates a contradiction: uncertainty works in the player’s favor, not against them.

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Fans called the decision completely unacceptable

One fan commented, “Imagine playing in your club championship and trying to get TIO relief from a golf ball you never found.”

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The fans made comparisons to weekend golf, and it struck a nerve. Club players get no such benefit of the doubt. An unfound ball at that level almost always means a penalty stroke and distance. And a ruling from a major like the Open feels like a sizeable gap.

Another said, “Wow, even I’m dumbfounded by that TIO relief from Scottie.”

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While this instance is not unheard of, viewers question why the officials favored Scheffler on this particular call, given the significant doubt surrounding the ball.

Another fan wrote, “We have to have grandstands and merchandise tents and concessions, of course. I get it. But this Scheffler situation is completely unacceptable.”

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While fans have pointed out why hospitality infrastructure is necessary for a championship this size, many felt the relief handed out here crossed a line given the stakes and uncertainty involved.

Another pointed out, “Now they’re saying he found his original a hole later. F***ing stupid.”

While uncertainty worked in Scheffler’s favor, with some fans and reports speculating that the original ball landed near the tents, a hole or two later, it didn’t work for Bryson DeChambeau, who eventually received a two-stroke penalty. The contradiction has created even greater uncertainty about the golf rules.