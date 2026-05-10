Golf World in Disbelief as PGA Tour Pro Makes Ludicrous Mistake at $20M Event: ‘Brutal’

A two-time PGA Tour winner was leading the scoreboard at the halfway point of a $20 million event. However, one unbelievable mistake at the 15th allowed Alex Fitzpatrick to capitalize on the moment. The world was stunned, including golf commentator and former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo, who captured the moment and shared it on X with the tweet:

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“I can safely say I’ve NEVER seen this before.”

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Going into Saturday, Sungjae Im sat at nine-under at the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, one shot clear of the field. Then came the par-5 15th in Round 3. Im hit his second shot, and the ball landed in a sand bunker just in front of the green. He needed one clean shot to get the ball onto the green and close to the hole. Instead, Im mis-hit it. The ball flew over the green, crashed into the grandstand wall behind it, bounced hard, and rolled all the way back to the same bunker he had just played from. Yes, he went from having a chance at birdie to walking off with a bogey.

Im then took three putts to hole out on the 17th and finished Saturday at 10-under, four shots behind the new leader, Alex Fitzpatrick.

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The Truist Championship is one of the six signature events on the 2026 PGA Tour season, and Im appeared for the second time at such a stage after a wrist injury wiped out the first seven events of his season. He returned after a month and a half and missed two cuts straight. Although he found his rhythm at the Valspar Championship in mid-March, the par-5 moment at Charlotte disrupted his momentum.

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What’s funny is that the PGA Tour’s greenside bunkers have always helped golfers by acting as backstops. For instance, Shane Lowry once hit an errant approach at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, watched it carom off the sands, and finished 20 feet from the hole. Similarly, during the 2019 American Family Insurance Championship, John Daly hit a wild shot that was going dead right at University Ridge but ricocheted off the grandstand, putting him 10 feet from birdie. Unfortunately, Im’s situation was the exact opposite.

This, however, doesn’t dull his performance streak. Im won the Honda Classic in 2020 and claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children’s Open in 2021 with a final round 62. Then, earlier this season, he was still working his way back from the wrist injury. He took the 54th lead at the Valspar Championship. As Im said to WTAQ heading into this week, “I haven’t been playing very well coming into this tournament because of my wrist injury, but I’m happy with how my game is progressing.”

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Im’s mistake at Quail Hollow was unforgivable, with one fan sarcastically writing, “I thought it was going in.” Fans online have decided not to go easy on him.

Fans react to Im’s stunning misfortune

In the golf world, the court decides your fate, but fans have been quick to make Im’s nightmare their entertainment, and some of them have been painfully accurate.

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“We need to know what he was thinking as it was coming back,” wrote one fan.

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Well, nobody in that moment knew what to do next, even Im. Even Rory McIlroy, a four-time winner at Quail Hollow, could not escape the course on Saturday. He made six bogeys on 10 holes and shot 75. But McIlroy at least knew where his ball was going.

On that note, one fan commented, “Was trying to guess what this could be, and I did not guess correctly.”

Well, nobody did. Golf has seen bunker shots go wrong before, but rarely like this. At the 2003 Open Championship, Thomas Bjorn stood on the par-3 16 with a two-shot lead and a chance to win his first major. His tee shot found a green bunker instead. His first attempt to get out failed, with the ball rolling back to the same bunker; so did his second. He eventually made a double bogey, gave away the lead, and then Curtis won the Claret Jug. Although Ian’s moment had different settings and stakes, the feeling of watching a ball come back to you when you least expect it was perhaps similar.

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Another one took a sharp opinion on the tents. “Finally, the PGA Tour golfers get a bad break from the bleachers/tents.”

Grandstands surrounding greens are no advantage at professional events. The rules allow players to take free relief when either ball ends up against a temporary immovable obstruction, but this led to debates on whether officials should penalize players for hitting them at all. AM did not get the comfortable drop, however.

Another fan wrote, “Most of us don’t have grandstands to reject our shot. Ours just keep going.”

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This is the cleanest summary of the entire moment. At a Signature Event surrounded by thousands of fans, with a wall of infrastructure built around the green, Im still could not catch a break. Then came the comments that had nothing to do with the grandstand at all. Dozens of fans related the moment to their own weekend rounds.

Alongside all the serious opinions, there was content relatable to the pro golfer. One commented, “You obviously have never played golf with me and my friends.”

Many others said the same thing in different words. The shot that left an entire golf broadcast speechless was, apparently, a regular Tuesday for a significant portion of the golfing public.

Im is heading into Sunday’s final round four shots off the lead, with the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club to follow next week. There is still golf to be played. Whether the 15th hole horror follows him is the only real question left.