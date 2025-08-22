Golf World in Frenzy as Shane Lowry Rewrites PGA Tour History Books at East Lake

With Ryder Cup qualification hanging in the balance, Shane Lowry couldn’t have picked a better moment to make a statement. Sitting just outside the automatic spots, the Irishman turned heads at the TOUR Championship—not only strengthening his case for Rome but also etching his name into the record books.

In Friday’s second round, Lowry poured in a birdie from an incredible 97 feet on the par-4 14th. The ball rolled in from the edge where the rough met the green, making it the longest putt in FedExCup Playoffs history and the sixth-longest on the PGA Tour since ShotLink began tracking in 2003. PGA Tour Communications shared the highlight, calling it nothing short of historic.

Lowry capped the round with a sizzling 5-under, and while the Ryder Cup conversation will rage on, this putt alone served as a reminder: when the stakes rise, he knows how to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The moment was shared by the PGA Tour Communications account on X, “Shane Lowry (5-under thru 15) holed a birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole from 97′ 6,” the longest in FedExCup Playoffs history and sixth-longest on the PGA TOUR in the ShotLink era (since 2003).”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The great achievement of the Northern Irishman amid his automatic qualification struggle has put him in a strong position. With his grand celebration of laughing with hands in the air, the fans have also joined the party. One of the fans commented, “Another one of our own! Europe looking strong come Bethpage!”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This is a developing story…