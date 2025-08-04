Golf World in Mourning as Women’s Amateur Legend Breathes Her Last at 91

The golf world is paying tribute to one of its most remarkable and, in some ways, quietly legendary figures. Pat Lesser Harbottle, who passed away Wednesday morning at age 91 in Tacoma, was a trailblazer in women’s golf. She witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor as a child, defeated one of golf’s greatest before she was out of her teens, and turned down fame to follow a different calling.

The news was shared by USGA— “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Lesser Harbottle, the 1955 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion and a two-time Curtis Cup competitor. A pioneer in women’s golf and longtime USGA competitor, she leaves a lasting legacy,” via X, honoring and remembering her legacy. Now, as the news of her passing spreads, stories of talent, quiet defiance, and a legacy larger than the trophies she collected are resurfacing.

Pat Lesser Harbottle’s rise to prominence began in the 1940s after her family moved to Seattle in 1944, following her father’s discharge from the military. It was there, as a young teenager, that she picked up the game that would define her legacy. At just 14, she won the 1948 Seattle Women’s Championship, a feat she repeated the next year. By 17, she had stunned the golf world, tying for fourth in the 1951 U.S. Women’s Open — the best amateur score ever recorded in the tournament at that time (300 over four rounds).

Harbottle had remarkable success as an amateur, but instead of turning professional, she chose a different path. She chose a different path from many of her contemporaries, opting to raise a family instead. “I got a chance to talk with Pat Lesser Harbottle, Seattle golfing royalty, before the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur, an event she won in 1955. She was so humble, and chose raising a family instead of a pro golf career,” wrote Seattle Times journalist Scott Hanson on X, recalling his conversation with the legend.

In 1951, the same year she achieved her U.S. Women’s Open feat, Lesser Harbottle began college at Seattle University. The University only had a men’s golf program at the time, but Harbottle made the team, and that’s where she met John Harbottle, whom she married six years later. “I never considered turning pro,” she said. “I always wanted to get married and have children,” Pat Lesser Harbottle told a reporter in 2024. Though she chose family over a professional career, her passion for the game never faded — and neither did her impact, as she continued to rack up achievements that solidified her place in golf history.

Pat Lesser Harbottle’s Enduring Impact on Amateur Golf

Lesser Harbottle’s amateur career stands as one of quiet dominance and historic significance, and reached its peak in 1955 when she captured the prestigious U.S. Women’s Amateur title. She had already made national headlines five years earlier when she defeated future legend Mickey Wright in the final of the 1950 U.S. Women’s Junior Championship. Lesser Harbottle was not only a standout talent but also a pioneer. She broke barriers, becoming the first woman to win the Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s “Man of the Year” sports award while competing on Seattle University’s all-male golf team.

There’s one story that perfectly captures how her college competitors viewed her game. After a male player lost to Pat during a college match—where she shot a 71—his teammates teased him for losing to a girl. His response was sharp and respectful: “I didn’t lose to a girl. I lost to a 71.”

Her success was steady and impressive, built over years of dedication to the game she loved. In 1953, she stepped into the spotlight by winning the Women’s National Intercollegiate Golf Tournament. From there, she kept climbing—finishing 6th, 7th, and 8th in consecutive years at the U.S. Women’s Open. She held her own in the Titleholders Championship, a major at the time, and 1955 turned out to be a banner year, with victories at both the Western Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Even after stepping away from national tournaments, she never really left the game. Her name became a fixture at Tacoma Country and Golf Club, where she quietly collected 23 club championships—the last one in 2016, at age 83. She also won the 1974 Washington State Women’s Amateur and proudly represented the U.S. in the Curtis Cup in 1954 and 1956. Her story wasn’t just about trophies—it was about a lifelong love for the sport and a quiet determination that never faded.