Golf World Joke About Bryson DeChambeau as He’s Spotted With His GF and Donald Trump

Bryson DeChambeau and President Donald Trump have shared fairways, a YouTube video, and an election night stage. On Saturday night, they also shared a helicopter. Bryson DeChambeau and his girlfriend, Mikayla Demaiter, were recently photographed aboard Marine One alongside President Donald Trump. The sighting comes amid LIV’s uncertain future, and fans noticed the photos quickly, with many quick to jab some jokes.

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The meetup became clear once Getty Images photos of the three spread online. X account Bryson Legion shared, “Bryson DeChambeau spotted with Mikayla Demaiter and President Trump on Marine One.”

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For context, as reported by The Chosun Daily, Trump spent the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, before he returned to the White House at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 19.

At first, it was unclear who sat across from Trump in the helicopter, but Getty Images soon caught the trio in a conversation inside the cabin. Moreover, Trump was snapped getting off the helicopter first, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Demaiter following shortly after. The cameras snapped them holding hands as they left Marine One.

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That said, The Express reported the couple’s presence appeared coincidental, with no stated reason for their helicopter ride.

As for DeChambeau’s relationship, Demaiter is a 26-year-old Canadian model and former hockey goalie. She played for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League and retired at 19 because of an injury. Their dating rumors began at LIV Golf New York, held at Trump National Golf Club, where she was seen wearing a guest pass and a Crushers GC hat. After a few days of speculation, Bryson DeChambeau kissed her at LIV Golf in Indianapolis, making their relationship official.

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Now, while their relationship is new, DeChambeau’s ties to Trump run back nearly a decade. They have been spotted together on various occasions, including one where DeChambeau celebrated his 2020 U.S. Open win at one of the Trumps’ New York properties. The two also appeared together at the 2022 LIV Golf Pro-Am at Bedminster.

Their link deepened during the 2024 election campaign. After Trump won the election, he called DeChambeau on stage during his victory speech, and DeChambeau wore a MAGA hat. Two weeks later, DeChambeau watched SpaceX launch in Texas alongside Trump.

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Most recently, their friendship drew scrutiny in July at the Open Championship. Officials gave DeChambeau a two-stroke penalty at Royal Birkdale for improving his lie, and Geoff Shackelford reported that DeChambeau asked R&A officials to bring Trump into the discussion. That request was, as expected, denied. But the conversation kept making the rounds online.

The sighting comes as LIV files for bankruptcy and pursues LIV 2.0, leaving DeChambeau’s status uncertain.

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Fans Roast DeChambeau as He Meets Trump

“What can Bryson possibly do for the Republican Party? He’s broke, I guess,” one tweeted.

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The harsh comment drawing a connection isn’t completely out of the blue. Bryson DeChambeau joined the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2025 alongside Triple H and Harrison Butker. He is also seen standing beside Trump at the July 2025 signing of the order reviving the presidential fitness test. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Bryson DeChambeau has been the face of POTUS’s initiatives.

One said, “It’s all to grow the game, guys… Trust him 😂.”

The jab is a clear one. Bryson DeChambeau used similar language in May while defending LIV, as he said, “I want to continue to grow the game across the world.” Trump also hosted two White House meetings in 2025 with the PGA Tour and PIF leaders to help broker a deal between the tour and LIV.

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“At least we are spreading our tax dollars to shuttling two s****b*gs for the price of one.” Another one commented.

Some fans were unhappy seeing Trump and DeChambeau together and expressed their frustration through pointed comments.

“YouTube star,” one tweeted

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The comment was not without precedent. President DeChambeau filmed Break 50 episode with Trump at Bedminster in 2024.

Now that being said, Trump is due back on the golf calendar soon. He will serve as the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club near Chicago, which runs September 22-27. Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, awaits the next season