Golf World Jokes About Bryson DeChambeau as He’s Spotted With His GF and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was to spend his weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but had to cut his trip short due to political and security reasons. He boarded Marine One at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, to return to the White House—but he wasn’t alone. Photographers spotted Bryson DeChambeau and his girlfriend, Mikayla Demaiter, riding Marine One with President Donald Trump.

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X account Bryson Legion shared the news on X: “Bryson DeChambeau spotted with Mikayla Demaiter and President Trump on Marine One.” Getty Images shared photos of the three online, but some fans weren’t happy and trolled the trio online.

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It’s unclear how Trump met DeChambeau and Demaiter. According to The Express, the couple’s presence appeared coincidental, with no stated reason for their helicopter ride.

When they landed, Trump exited the helicopter first, followed by DeChambeau and Demaiter. The couple held hands as they exited Marine One.

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Demaiter is a 26-year-old Canadian model and former hockey goalie who played for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League but was forced to retire at 19 because of an injury. DeChambeau and Demaiter sparked dating rumours after the latter was spotted at LIV Golf New York, held at Trump National Golf Club, wearing a guest pass and a Crushers GC hat. It wasn’t until the two were spotted kissing at LIV Golf in Indianapolis that they made their relationship official.

Speaking of relationships, DeChambeau and Trump’s relationship dates back nearly a decade. People have spotted them together on various occasions, including when DeChambeau celebrated his 2020 U.S. Open win at one of the Trumps’ New York properties. The two also appeared together at the 2022 LIV Golf Pro-Am at Bedminster.

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Their link deepened during the 2024 election campaign. After Trump won the election, he called DeChambeau on stage during his victory speech, and DeChambeau wore a MAGA hat. Two weeks later, DeChambeau watched SpaceX launch in Texas alongside Trump.

In July 2026, their friendship drew scrutiny at the Open Championship. DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty at Royal Birkdale for improving his lie and reportedly asked rules officials to involve Trump in the discussion, but they denied his request.

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Now, the two were spotted again in Trump’s Marine One as LIV files for bankruptcy and pursues LIV 2.0, leaving DeChambeau’s status uncertain. This didn’t sit well with fans.

Fans Roast DeChambeau as He Meets Trump

“What can Bryson possibly do for the Republican Party? He’s broke, I guess,” one tweeted.

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The harsh comment drawing a connection isn’t completely out of the blue. DeChambeau joined the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2025 alongside Triple H and Harrison Butker. He also stood beside Trump at the July 2025 signing of the order reviving the presidential fitness test. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Bryson DeChambeau has been the face of POTUS’ initiatives.

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One said, “It’s all to grow the game, guys… Trust him 😂.”

The jab is a clear one. Bryson DeChambeau used similar language in May while defending LIV, as he said, “I want to continue to grow the game across the world.” Trump also hosted two White House meetings in 2025 with the PGA Tour and PIF leaders to help broker a deal between the tour and LIV.

“At least we are spreading our tax dollars to shuttling two s****b*gs for the price of one,” another commented.

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“YouTube star,” one tweeted

The comment was not without precedent. President DeChambeau filmed a Break 50 episode with Trump at Bedminster in 2024.

That being said, Trump is due back on the golf calendar soon. He will serve as the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club near Chicago, which runs from September 22-27. DeChambeau, meanwhile, awaits the next season.