Golf World Left in Awe as Nelly Korda Shares Personal Update With Fiance Amid LPGA Break

After a busy summer that ended with three tense days at the Solheim Cup, Nelly Korda has traded the fairways for a slower pace. The world No. 1 is now spending time in Greece with her fiancé, Casey Gunderson, and the trip has given fans a relaxed look at her life away from the course.

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Nelly Korda shared her getaway in her latest Instagram post, a 20-slide carousel tagging Greece. In the first slide, Korda was smiling in a dress against a pink-tinged sunset over the sea. Later slides showed a ginger cat on the stone paving playfully moving with her. Korda also shared glimpses of herself perched on the bow of a boat and a sunset photo with Casey Gunderson on a terrace above the water.

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Roughly two hours in, the golf world is gushing over her trip, with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka among those who liked it.

Korda and her fiancé, Casey Gunderson, first met as teenagers at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Korda went on to rise to the top of women’s golf, while Gunderson played college football at Bryant University and later moved into the business side of an engineering firm. They reconnected in late 2024, and Korda announced their engagement on November 8, 2025, where she captioned the announcement as… “In this life & the next.”

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For now, her trip to Greece follows a Solheim Cup, where Korda played well even as the U.S. fell short. Europe won 15-13 at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. Team USA has not won on the European soil since 2015.

But Korda and Allisen Corpuz beat Charley Hull and Lottie Woad 4 and 3 on Friday, becoming the first Solheim pairing to reach 5-0 together. Despite facing a tough challenge on Saturday afternoon, she rebounded on Sunday by defeating rookie Mimi Rhodes 4 and 2, leveling the match at 10-10, and finishing with a record of 2-1-1 and 2.5 points.

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Hours after the final putt, Korda posted a message on Instagram, saying, “Always an honor of a lifetime getting to represent the stars and the stripes.”

That said, 2026 has been a big year for Korda. She won four times at the Tournament of Champions in February, the Chevron Championship in April, the Riviera Maya Open in May, and the U.S. Women’s Open in June. Her summer, however, was a bit bumpy. She missed the cut at the Evian Championship in July and tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open, which, by her standards, was a miss.

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Regardless of the year, she has now taken the time to slow down and enjoy some time with her fiancé. And mostly her fans have poured in love and support for her.

Fans React to Nelly Korda’s Greece Getaway

“Blooming love and romance!! Enjoy these moments in time!! Cheers to you both!! OPA!!,” one fan wrote.

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While fans are gushing over the couple, the two plan to marry in 2027. Korda has often appreciated his support and described him as “probably the best support system” at the US Women’s Open in June.

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“That’s what happy looks like! Congrats on your life journey!” another fan commented giddily.

The two have often shared glimpses of their relationship online, and fans have often called them the best couple on the LPGA Tour.

Someone else also commented, “Vacation well deserved! Have a great time.”

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The comment is almost in line with Korda. She has consistently expressed that this time of year drains her energy. Furthermore, she has also taken time to travel more this year. Earlier this year, she spent a week off at her family home in Prague during an extended stay in Europe.

One fan commented, “Those cats casually hanging with a 🐐.”

Nelly Korda’s connection with her cat is known. Korda had a cat, Rafi, for 15 years before it passed away in April 2025. She and Gunderson now share a black Labrador. But in her tribute, she wrote that Rafi had made her “a crazy cat lady.”

All in all, Korda is enjoying some time off. The LPGA schedule shows no events this week, with the next stop only being the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 25th to 27th. Whether her trip lasts as long as that event remains to be seen.