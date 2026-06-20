Golf World Left Stunned as Bryson DeChambeau’s Major Struggles Hit All Time Low at U.S. Open 2026

Bryson DeChambeau looked to amend his missed cuts at Augusta and Aronimink this week at Shinnecock. His Thursday’s even-par 70, where he had a 427-yard birdie on par-4 12th, certainly made it look like the tide was turning around. Friday, however, was not as kind to him, and the LIV star’s fortunes turned sour.

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Finishing five over par after rounds of 70 and 75, the Crushers GC captain missed the cut by one at the 2026 US Open. In the second round, he had double bogeys on holes 3 and 4 and four bogeys across the round. He went out in 38 (+3) and came back in 37 (+2), finishing his time in New York at T73. But it has been a pattern so far.

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The 2026 major season has been brutal for Bryson DeChambeau. At the Masters on April 9, he shot 76-74 to finish six over par and miss the cut. At the PGA Championship on May 14, it was 76-71, +7, another missed cut. With this result, the tournament would be his fourth MC across the last five major championships.

He had missed the cut in the US Open last year as well. His last made cut and good finish of T10 came at the 2025 Open Championship. Before the tournament, he sounded composed and confident — until Friday undid it all.

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“I’m feeling pretty good. Golf game’s in a solid place, just more of the same,” he said. “Being strategic and hitting that driver when I can, but really trying to be strategic out here, much like Pinehurst. Middle of the greens, give myself 20-footers, hopefully a couple will drop. Don’t put myself in bad places.”

It seems like a whole new chapter after winning the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2024 and the following year at Winged Foot at -6. From those two victories until now, he has consistently had trouble at majors, as shown on his U.S. Open record, which includes two missed cuts in 2017 at Erin Hills (+6, MC) and 2015 at Chambers Bay (+9, MC). His fans aren’t taking it easy on him because this is his first major season with three missed cuts.

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Fans were quick to react as Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut

Whether you want to bring back the LIV Golf narrative that the golfers there are no longer as competitive as they used to be, or you call it a long stretch of bad luck, DeChambeau missing cuts for all three majors puts him under pressure. While the Open Championship is still remaining, his fans seem to be already done with him.

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“Time to go to the YouTube Pro Tour,” one fan commented.

DeChambeau has leaned heavily into his YouTube and content creator identity. He has gone as far as to say that he just might pivot his entire career to golf content creation in the future if LIV Golf were to end. With three missed major cuts in 2026 alone, fans were ready to suggest that might be where his future lies.

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“More free time in the Hamptons to find investors for LIV,” another fan wrote.

DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf’s biggest names and has been critical for LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil in talking business with the new investors. But after shooting +6, +7, and +5, respectively, in the last three majors, that investor conversation does not get any easier. At this point, his superpower of attracting fans also doesn’t seem to be working.

“Great driver of the ball, not a great golfer,” read another reaction.

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DeChambeau’s R1 scorecard told the story: 5 birdies, 4 bogeys, even-par 70. The chances were there. The execution was not. What’s even more terrifying is the fact that twelve other golfers were better at driving this US Open than the American. One of them was amateur Marek Fleming, who averaged 321.4 yards off the tee in the opening round at Shinnecock.

“Chocolate milk, tho. He’s so quirky. #Grow,” was another comment.

We know DeChambeau’s love for chocolate milk. He has shown as much while drinking it out of the US Open Cup when he won, among other things. But this time around, after a decent round one, he explicitly mentioned that he will be drinking chocolate milk to continue his impressive driving. It seemingly spilled all over his dreams of a comeback.

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“He’s got to much on his mind he needs to do a reset and find himself!,” one fan advised.

As of now, DeChambeau is busy helping LIV Golf find suitable investors, growing his YouTube game, discussing a potential return to the PGA Tour, and working on his skills to return to his old form. Understandably, that is too much for a golfer who simply wants to win. However, it is not hard to question these moves since they are voluntary. But one thing is clear: Chocolate milk is not working so far, and if he does want to return to his A-game, the American needs to forget about everything and work on his golf.