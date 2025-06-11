Golf World Livid at New LIV Golf CEO for Taking a ‘NASCAR’ Dig at PGA Tour: ‘He’s Delusional’

If Formula 1 represents the global pinnacle of racing, showcasing speed, technology, and engineering sophistication, then NASCAR embodies American motorsport tradition. NASCAR emphasizes toughness, close competition, and fan accessibility. Both have their place in racing culture. However, imagine a regional go-kart track owner making this comparison. He boldly declares his weekend races rival Formula 1’s prestige. Meanwhile, he dismisses NASCAR as inferior entertainment. Racing fans would erupt in disbelief. Social media would savage his audacity mercilessly. Scott O’Neil just lived this exact nightmare. where he triggered a fan revolt that’s still burning.

LIV Golf CEO’s bold comparison backfires spectacularly

O’Neil stepped into controversy Monday at the Detroit Economic Club. The CEO addressed 250 attendees at St. John’s Resort in Plymouth. He discussed potential collaboration with the PGA Tour during his presentation. Then came his fateful comparison.

“Because we’re so different, and they’re NASCAR to our (Formula 1),” O’Neil declared confidently. He positioned LIV as the premier global product. Meanwhile, he dismissed the PGA Tour as regional entertainment. O’Neil emphasized LIV’s international reach afterward. “The U.S. is the preeminent media market,” he explained to the audience. “But it’s got 350 million people, and I’m talking to an audience of 7.8 billion.”

The timing of these comments seemed particularly awkward, though. O’Neil is still hoping for a merger, but the talks between LIV and the PGA Tour have stalled completely. Rory McIlroy expressed pessimism in March after negotiations. He stated a merger “doesn’t feel like it’s any closer” despite ongoing discussions. O’Neil’s inflammatory comparison certainly won’t help future diplomatic efforts.

His Formula 1 claims face harsh reality in the meantime. Recent LIV events have consistently drawn microscopic audiences. The Hong Kong tournament recently attracted just 17,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the competing PGA Tour event drew nearly 2.9 million viewers. These brutal numbers reflect a broader pattern of viewership struggles that have plagued LIV throughout 2025.

His confidence seemed dramatically misplaced, regardless. Current viewership data tells a starkly different story instead. The PGA Tour averages 3.1 million viewers on head-to-head Sundays. LIV manages just 175,000 viewers across FOX networks. That represents nearly an 18-to-1 difference.

Golf fans demolish Scott O’Neil’s Formula 1 fantasy

Social media exploded with ridicule after O’Neil’s comments surfaced. Fans systematically dismantled his prestigious comparison with brutal efficiency online. One user delivered a mathematical reality check immediately. “The ‘1’ in Formula 1 does not mean number of viewers,” they wrote pointedly. This comment highlighted the obvious flaw in O’Neil’s logic perfectly.

Another fan escalated the criticism dramatically afterward. “If anyone can nosedive this circus exhibition tour into a bad memory, please 🙏🏼 let that guy & his hubris be relegated to the biggest failures in sports history in record time. 🙏🏼” Their frustration was palpable throughout as they hoped for LIV’s failure. Since its inauguration, LIV golf has been trying different things to make its place in the golf world, and has had partial success. Some people love it, and well, clearly, some don’t.

The motorsports comparison drew additional mockery from knowledgeable fans. “Wonder if he ever saw what happened when Jeff Gordon and Michael Schumacher traded cars and ran laps?” This reference effectively highlighted Formula 1’s genuine global prestige. Fans questioned O’Neil’s credibility directly in responses. “And I’m the King of England! Someone should tell this guy that people actually watch F1,” one commented sarcastically. Their disbelief cut deep.

The emoji responses proved equally devastating overall. “LIV is Formula 1! 😂” perfectly captured widespread disbelief. Another stated, “People care about F1,” implying LIV lacks similar passion entirely. Perhaps the most direct assessment came from another frustrated fan. “He’s delusional. Completely so,” they wrote bluntly.

These reactions reflect broader fan frustration with LIV Golf’s positioning strategy. O’Neil replaced Greg Norman as CEO in January 2025. However, his leadership hasn’t significantly improved public perception. Merger talks with the PGA Tour have entirely stalled in the meantime.

O’Neil’s Michigan event launches August 22-24 at St. John’s Resort. Golf fans will then decide whether his Formula 1 claims hold merit. Current evidence suggests he’s driving toward another public relations disaster instead. His viewership numbers contradict every bold comparison he’s made recently.

Will LIV Golf recover from this latest misstep? Can O’Neil’s leadership survive such widespread fan rejection?