Golf World Loses It Over Sydney Sweeney’s Blunt Sports Take

From magazine covers to jeans commercials to now golf, Sydney Sweeney cannot catch a break this year. Arguably the most controversial figure of 2025 in Hollywood, the Euphoria-famed star found herself yet again in the mud after her latest revelation in a Sports Illustrated video.

Answering what looks like a rapid-fire round, Sweeney doesn’t spare a second before saying golf when asked which is her least favorite sport to watch. She was appearing alongside Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin for her recent biopic, Christy. Sweeney’s answer has sent the fans into a spiral, with many reasoning that golf actually is a great sport. Even the official PGA Tour account did not hold back, posting an unimpressed photo of Sweeney on X as a meme.

Part of the reason for such a massive reaction is the actress’s response to a question asking her favorite sports to watch.

“UFC and the NHL,” Sweeney said. In her defense, she had to say UFC for promotional reasons. You can’t promote a fighter’s biopic without showing love for their sport. She even said that she would love to be thrown into a ring for a match. For the NHL, the answer wasn’t surprising either.

Sydney Sweeney is known for her surprising ice hockey skills. Back in 2019, she awed everyone by shooting an incredible 90-foot puck shot. Then earlier this year, she attended a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow. The actresses play the on-screen roles of sisters Cassie and Lexi.

So while Sweeney’s response to the question cannot be scrutinized, naturally, it was not appreciated by the fans. For the actress, though, it wouldn’t really matter much as she has seen herself surrounded by raging controversies throughout the year. Some questioned her American Eagle commercial; others frowned upon her justification of the same in a GQ video. But this time, the responses are quite different.

Fans urge Sydney Sweeney to watch more golf

“Sydney, please, please, PLEASE go watch a replay of the 2019 or 2025 Masters, and I promise you will change your mind,” said golf journalist Claire Rogers of Golf.com

Each of the Masters suggested here is one of the most compelling narratives for the sport. The 2019 one saw Tiger Woods winning his 15th Major at the age of 43. This was his first major championship victory since 2008. All that while, Woods had suffered numerous career-threatening injuries and public scandals, which cast a doubt on his return. But there he was, wearing his fifth Green Jacket. NBA Star Stephen Curry called it, “the greatest comeback story in sports.”

As for the 2025 Masters, it is surely for the history books. Augusta finally saw Rory McIlroy win his first Masters after a dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose. The European talisman had been waiting for over a decade for this achievement, with several near-misses. But with a stunning birdie on the first playoff hole, the Northern Irishman completed his career Grand Slam.

These two matches can surely turn anyone into a golf nerd, even Sweeney. Or maybe any Masters’ match can turn an amateur into a fan.

“Start with the 2019 Masters, and you’ll be hooked watching every Sunday,” said another.

Then there were some suggestions for other, less important events. One user types, “…She needs to check out the Sanderson Farms Championship. If that doesn’t hook her, I don’t know what will.”

The Sanderson Farms Championship has recently become “the darling tournament of the internet golf community.” The branding of the event is too tongue-in-cheek: the trophy is called the rooster, and the tournament itself is nicknamed “The Chicken Championship.”

But there’s no point in advocating for the sport if Sydney Sweeney cannot understand the game. For that very reason, a golf fan urges the actress to pick up some clubs.

“Need to get her out there and play! She just needs one good contact, and she will be hooked for life!”

Shooting the tiny golf ball into a cup yards away produces a satisfying thing that only golfers can understand. Sydney Sweeney, for that matter, should give it a try, don’t you think?