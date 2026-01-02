Golf World Mourns as ‘Tragic’ Crans-Montana Incident Takes Lives of 40 People

Essentials Inside The Story Tragedy strikes Switzerland

New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana took a horrifying and tragic turn. The night, which was supposed to be one of happiness and light, turned into a night of unimaginable horror when a fire broke out at the popular Le Constellation bar shortly after midnight on January 1, 2026. Immediately, flames started to spread rapidly through the packed venue. As the Swiss city fights this tragic event, people from all across the globe are sending their prayers. The golf community, too, mourns the passing away of innocent, precious lives in the fatal turn of events.

The official X handle of the DP World Tour extended their support to the grief-stricken families and state. They posted, “The thoughts of everyone at the DP World Tour are with our many friends in Crans Montana right now. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

The scene descended into chaos within minutes. Thick smoke filled the bar. Desperate guests tried to escape, but as the fire intensified, exits became hard to reach. Emergency services rushed in from across the Valais region, deploying 13 helicopters, 42 ambulances, and around 150 responders to rescue survivors and contain the blaze. But despite their best efforts, several families had to suffer the wrath of the fire, as around 40 deaths had been reported.

While reports have revealed that around 40 people have lost their lives, more than 115 others were injured. While the Swiss police have begun the process of identifying victims, they have stated that the process might take days or even weeks due to the severity of the incident. Several footage and images from the scene of the accident have been making rounds on social media and news channels. One clip even revealed how a partygoer tried to stop the fire from spreading.

The investigations are still ongoing as authorities are looking to determine what was the exact cause of the fire. Recent photos shared by the BBC reveals that partygoers were using lit sparklers attached to bottles inside the bar.

As Switzerland deals with the tragedy, voices from across the world are praying for them.

Fans mourn victims as tragedy strikes beloved Crans-Montana alpine town

Crans-Montana, with its breathtaking alpine scenery with views of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, has always been a place that is adored by the golf community. The greens of the Swiss town have stood witness to all the historic moments that have unfolded in the prestigious event of Omega European Masters since 1939. Reflecting on the same, one golf enthusiast commented, “Tragic news! Crans Montana is a special place for golfers and skiers!!”

A night which was meant to be moments with music, laughter, and champagne ended in pain and panic. Doctors from Geneva have reported how young patients have succumbed to severe burns. Sending heartfelt support to them, one netizen commented, “Prayers for all impacted by the tragedy.”

Another fan shared an emotional take as they commented, “Such a horrible tragedy. My sincere condolences to those that have lost love ones.” Echoing the same thought, another commenter wrote, “Tragic!” Now, as Crans-Montana fights against such a lethal accident, the world can only pray for the picturesque Swiss town to heal fast.