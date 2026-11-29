Justin Thomas missed last year’s Skins Game after a back procedure forced him to withdraw from the Black Friday field at Panther National. Shane Lowry took his place. This year, Thomas was back in the lineup at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and walked away with $475,000 in winnings. He also had something else in mind for part of that money.

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Thomas shared the news on Instagram after the November 27 event.

“Good fun with the fellas today. Hope y’all enjoyed watching @officialskinsgame! Another great day for @jackson_koivun glad something finally went your way kid…I’ll also be donating a portion of my winnings back to the Justin Thomas Foundation so those who we support can get a little extra boost heading into this holiday season!”

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Thomas did not reveal how much he planned to donate. Still, the pledge adds to the charitable work he has supported through his foundation over the years.

On the course, Thomas picked up $475,000 on two holes. He claimed the first skin on the second hole with a four-foot birdie worth $100,000, then added an eagle on the par-5 15th. He also came close to a much bigger payday on the 17th. A putt from inside 25 feet was worth $1 million, but his attempt slid just left of the hole.

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The final $2 million skin went to a sudden-death closest-to-the-pin playoff from 118 yards. Thomas hit first but went long. Koivun, 21, finished a few inches closer than Brooks Koepka, with officials measuring both shots before confirming him as the winner. Koivun’s total reached $2.375 million, while Koepka took home $700,000 and Wyndham Clark collected $450,000.

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Notably, Thomas launched his foundation in April 2019 in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Its work focuses on children in need, junior golf and military families. His parents are also closely involved. His mother, Janice, serves as president, while his father, Mike, the longtime head pro at Harmony Landing Country Club, is secretary and treasurer.

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The foundation has supported several initiatives in Louisville. One of its fundraisers raised $1.6 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, helping fund a mobile learning center. It also funded Blessings in a Backpack for every child at Camp Taylor Elementary.

Thomas has supported causes outside the foundation as well. He teamed up with sponsor One Lineage to donate $50,000 to World Central Kitchen for Los Angeles wildfire relief. In December 2025, he also committed $1 million to Alabama’s golf facility while recovering from surgery.

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Fans shower Justin Thomas with love after charity pledge

Thomas’s announcement drew plenty of positive reactions from fans. One wrote, “Donating part of the winnings back to the foundation—that’s the best part of this 👏.” Another added, “The whole event should be donated 🤷🏿.”

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For context, the Skins Game is a made-for-TV exhibition, and players keep their winnings from the $4 million purse. Thomas’s pledge covers only a portion of his $475,000, and he has not disclosed the amount. That format differs from charity exhibitions such as the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief match at Seminole, which featured Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Matthew Wolff during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Other fans also left messages under Thomas’s post. “Luv u man❤️,” one wrote, while another commented, “Y’all were so fun to watch. 🧡💙 War Eagle 😁”

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A third added, “Great guy, good wrestler, fantastic human @justinthomas34”

The comments also touched on the connection between Thomas and Koivun. Koivun left Auburn in June after winning 11 individual tournaments there and earning SEC Player of the Year honors three times. Thomas, meanwhile, played his college golf at Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2013 NCAA title.

The two have since shared another team experience. Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker made Thomas one of his six captain’s picks for Medinah in September, where he was tasked with guiding rookie Koivun through the week as the United States claimed the win.

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Thomas is also set to work with young golfers again next month. He and Cameron Young will captain two teams of 12 local juniors at the Cameron Young/Justin Thomas South Florida PGA Junior Challenge Cup, scheduled for December 12-14 at Emerald Dunes Club in West Palm Beach. The Ryder Cup-style event will make its debut this year.

One fan was already looking forward to it, writing, “Excited to be part of your team for the event at Emerald Dunes! Go Team JT!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”