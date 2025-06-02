Golf World Rallies Behind PGA Tour Pro Who Banked $28M for His Unusual Decision at US Open Final Qualifying

Max Homa, once the fifth-ranked golfer globally, has taken a considerable tumble to 90th place, with a lackluster season marked by five consecutive missed cuts between February and April. Despite this, the six-time PGA Tour winner is gearing up for “Golf’s Longest Day,” the U.S. Open Final Qualifying, where he’ll battle it out with pros, amateurs, and enthusiasts for a coveted spot at Oakmont Country Club. Homa’s placed in the top 50 just twice in 13 starts this season, but he’s embracing the challenge with a newfound humility.

In a refreshing display of equality, Homa was spotted carrying his own bag during the qualifying process at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, for the 2025 US Open – a far cry from his usual caddie-assisted games. Bill Harke, his current caddie after his recent split with Joe Greiner, was nowhere in sight, and this unusual sight showcases the unique nature of tour pros who shed their star status and blend in with the rest. By shouldering his own sticks, Homa, who’s worth $28 million, is momentarily stripped of his fame and has become just another struggling golfer in the golfing world.

As Homa navigates this grueling test, his willingness to adapt and persevere will undoubtedly earn him respect from fans and fellow golfers alike. With his Cobra DS Adapt LS driver and TaylorMade Qi10 fairway woods in his bag, Homa’s got the gear to back up his grit.

Well, this move of Homa’s has surely won the fans’ hearts.

Fans find Max Homa’s latest move ‘crazy’

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “That is crazy! 🤯” while the other two echoed the same sentiments, “He’s not qualified?” and “Crazy he didn’t qualify.” Well, this is crazy. Max Homa, if not qualified in the final qualifying, will miss the U.S. Open, breaking a streak of participating in majors since 2019. A frustrating year has led to this point, with Homa’s ranking plummeting to 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite a strong start at the Memorial Tournament with a 4-under-par 68, putting him in third place after the first round, Homa still needs to qualify through the final qualifying round. Interestingly, he wasn’t aware that a finish of second or better at the Memorial would have earned him enough points to move into the top 60 and secure a spot for the U.S. Open.

Homa’s struggles this year have been well-documented, with changes in equipment, coaches, and caddies, as well as some signs of hope like his tie for 12th at the Masters. He’s resigned to making the 156-man field by playing 36 holes on Monday, saying, “Is it an eye opener? I guess it wasn’t an eye opener, it was just a bummer… Just because you don’t start the year whatever I was in the world and think you’re going to fall that far. But that’s just golf so you just keep plugging along.”

Some fans were impressed with Homa’s humility as they commented, “One of us”, while the other wrote, “Man of the people.” Well, Homa had always been a fan favorite, so this wasn’t a surprise. Max Homa’s bad break at the 2025 PGA Championship went viral, with a Reddit user claiming responsibility for the comically bad lie that ruined Homa’s final round. Apparently, the user had created a nest of pine straw as a makeshift cup holder for his “transfusion cocktail,” and Homa’s drive landed right in it, leaving him with an impossible shot. Homa ended up with a double bogey on the treacherous par-4 18th hole, which was already notorious for its creek and mud balls.

This bizarre incident added to Homa's recent struggles, including five consecutive missed cuts earlier that season and a tough final round at the PGA Championship.