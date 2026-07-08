Golf World Rallies Behind Pro With Cerebral Palsy After Historic 2026 U.S. Adaptive Open Win

Defending a competitive golf event is a tremendous victory for golfers. But doing so for a record four times, and that too while battling a health condition, is a whole different story. Kipp Popert won his fourth consecutive U.S. Adaptive Open men’s overall title at Woodmont Country Club’s South Course in Rockville, Maryland. But that’s not all. He became the first male golfer in USGA history to win the same event for four consecutive years.

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“Last year was pretty cool. So, to now have four. In some interviews, they mentioned Tiger [Woods], and they mentioned Jack [Nicklaus], and they are some of the best players to ever live, greats at the game. And I really want disabled golf to keep moving forward and I hope I’m helping do that,” Popert said in the post-round conference.

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Popert carded rounds of 68-67-63 to finish 18-under par 198. His final round of 63 featured 10 birdies and one bogey. Of these, six birdies came on the front nine, while the back nine included four birdies and a bogey on the par-4 13th. Max Togisala, whom Popert was praising, finished tied for third with Justin Carlock.

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In 2025, he opened with a championship‑record 11‑under 61. He then added rounds of 66 and 65 to finish at 24‑under. That win allowed him to join an elite group of USGA three‑peaters, which included Tiger Woods, Juli Inkster, and Hollis Stacy.

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Now, in 2026, he went past the three-peaters to make history. It was the result of strong determination to win.

“No, not really, but last night I was thinking about having four and making the history books and I really wanted it. So I was really pleased how I played. There were some exceptional scores from a lot of the categories as well. I want to shout out to Max. I think he’s got five in a row and he shot nine under total. That is exceptional. He deserves a lot of recognition and a lot of praise because to do what you do is incredible, mate. So well done,” Popert said after the victory when asked if it had sunk in yet.

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This record-shattering win came amid his cerebral palsy struggles.

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Popert was born 10 weeks premature. He was later diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy. It affects his lower limbs, balance, and gait. However, it didn’t stop him from becoming the world’s top‑ranked disability golfer. Over his life, he has undergone multiple procedures. One of the most recent ones includes the fusion surgery on his left big toe in 2025. Despite that, he won last year’s U.S. Adaptive Open.

However, he was not alone on this journey.

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“You know, an exceptional amount of time. Ben, I can’t see him, but me and him work extremely hard. I couldn’t do it without him. My parents, my coach. Shooting 61 last year was incredible. I tried to drive off the deck on the last to try and make Eagle. It didn’t work. Woodmont as a country club. Ron especially. I don’t know where he is, but they’ve been exceptional to me. I’ve been here for about a week, so I couldn’t thank them all enough and how well they’ve looked after me,” Popert added when asked about his support system.

The USGA shared his achievement on social media platforms, and the golf world showed its support.

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The golf world rallies behind Kipp Popert

Golfweek writer Beth Ann Nichols summed up the historic moment. “USGA history! First male player to win the same championship four consecutive years. Kipp closed with a 63. Made two bogeys all week. Won by six,” she wrote. While Popert got an early lead right from Round 1, it was the final round 63 that ensured that no one came even close to him. Ultimately, he secured a six-shot victory over the runner-up, Simon Seungmin Lee. Nichols’ post highlighted the remarkable consistency behind Popert’s record-breaking week.

Some comments even reflected how adaptive golf is gaining wider recognition. The official US Open account commented, “Congratulations! 👏,” while the US Women’s Open’s account said, “Well played, Kipp and Kim! 🏆.”

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The USGA is the official management body for the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open for the able-bodied championships. Since the USGA, the respective accounts that managed the U.S. Adaptive Open also shared praise. The U.S. Women’s Open account also congratulated Kim Moore, who won in the women’s division. While the event features a mixed field, men’s and women’s winners are declared separately. Moore carded 76 in all three rounds to finish 12-over 228 and win by six shots over Bailey Bish.

Several fans kept their reactions simple but emphatic. One user commented, “Watched him play a prax round!!! Baller,” while another wrote, “Just keeps getting it done 👏.” Popert’s closing 63, coupled with only two bogeys across the entire championship, backed up the praise.