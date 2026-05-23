Golf World Reacts as PGA President Is Given Harsh Punishment After Rory McIlroy Abuse Feud

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black exposed a leadership failure that the PGA of America could not ignore. Fans directed a torrent of personal and profane abuse at Rory McIlroy and the European team all week long. When the golf world looked up to the PGA of America’s president for leadership, Don Rea compared it to a youth soccer game. Nearly eight months later, his negligent attitude has cost him his job.

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“The PGA of America board of directors has implemented an officer leadership transition following the suspension of President Don Rea for the remainder of his term, which concludes in November,” the governing body said in its statement on Friday, per Golf Monthly. “The board determined that a leadership transition was necessary to ensure the association can effectively fulfill its governance responsibilities and continue advancing its strategic priorities.”

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Vice President Nathan Charnes has replaced Rea as acting president. Charles, general manager and director of golf at WingHaven Country Club in O’Fallon, Missouri, has served as PGA of America vice president since November 2024. He will now lead officers and the board of directors for the rest of the term. Secretary Eric Eshleman has filled his position as the vice president until the election in November.

The PGA of America cited no explicit reason, but its statement pointed squarely at Bethpage. It mentioned a “series of issues over time that, taken together, were determined to be detrimental to the association” in its statement.

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Organizers billed Bethpage Black as the loudest, most charged Ryder Cup crowd the event had ever seen. Bethpage’s boisterous crowd turned ugly as the U.S. team collapsed, trailing 11.5 to 4.5 heading into Sunday. The crowd heckled players for the same, and the frustration mounted. Rory McIlroy bore the full brunt of it. In fact, the crowd crossed its limits as the abuse extended to his wife, Erica Stoll. A spectator threw a can of beer at her during Saturday’s match. McIlroy had to push back at the crowd more than once over the weekend and also addressed it in the conference later.

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“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior,” he said.

On Sunday morning, when the BBC asked Rea directly about the abuse directed at McIlroy, his response drew immediate criticism.

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“You’ve got 50,000 people here that are really excited. Heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things. Booing at somebody doesn’t make them play worse. Typically, it makes them play better. I haven’t heard some of that. I’m sure it happened. It happens when we were in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands that.”

Given all that had happened, the board had decided early on, before the official announcement came on Friday. Rea becomes only the second PGA of America president to be removed mid-term in the organization’s 110-year history. The first was Ted Bishop in 2014, who the league had ousted for a sexist remark on social media.

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The announcement for many in the golf world was eight months overdue, and fans have plenty to say.

Fans react to the PGA’s impending decision

As the announcement has made its way to X, fans have been very explicit about their opinions. One fan wrote, “About time. What took so long???? He embarrassed the PGA of America terribly at Bethpage.”

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Rea’s embarrassment was not just limited to the BBC interview. After the Ryder Cup ended, he wrote on LinkedIn that he didn’t mind the criticism directed at him. The post, of course, drew a lot of criticism. When the pressure mounted further, Rea had to send an apology to the PGA’s 30,000-plus members by email, but because of his negligent behavior, it took several weeks. Meanwhile, CEO Derek Sprague had already called McIlroy to apologize. McIlroy later described Sprague’s gesture as “gracious,” in contrast to the president’s conduct.

Another fan offered a different view, as he commented, “Who am I to say, but you can’t blame the PGA for not being able to control some rowdy fans, especially in New York. It’s not like there is a vetting process; it’s just the hope fans recognize the decorum of golf…which they don’t these days, because all respect down to apparel is indecent.”

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This points to a wider issue golf has been wrestling with for some time now. At the 2026 Players Championship, in a similar situation, fans booed European Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick as he was on the 18th tee preparing to play. The fan behaviour, too, drew widespread condemnation across the sport.

In fact, before that, the Waste Management Phoenix Open had faced its own crisis. The sale of alcohol had to be cut off mid-event after the tensions between fans and players boiled over.

Golf Digest had already flagged the Bethpage incident before. It had cited a previous PGA Championship at the same course where an American crowd had turned on their own player, Brooks Koepka.

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Another fan commented, questioning the responsibility of the situation, “If he had a say in the last PGA Championship site and setup, then yes, he should go or retire.”

Rea’s overreach came at the 2025 PGA Championship press conference at Quail Hollow, where he repeatedly interjected into questions for CEO Sprague and Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh.

The next Ryder Cup is in Ireland in 2027, on Rory McIlroy’s home soil, and this time Nathan Charnes will lead the PGA of America into it.