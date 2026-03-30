Golf World Reacts Strongly to PGA Tour Pro’s Action Towards Gary Woodland Amid His Win at Memorial Park

Gary Woodland delivered one of the most emotional moments on the PGA Tour at the greens of Texas on March 29. After a wait of seven long years, Woodland sealed a long-awaited comeback victory at the Houston Open. Woodland’s tearful celebration was already leaving fans emotional. However, in the immediate aftermath, a rival’s heartfelt gesture quickly went viral, earning widespread praise from fans across social media.

It all happened after Min Woo Lee threw his hands in the air, gesturing at fans to cheer louder for the 41-year-old PGA Tour star.

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Despite being in contention himself, he showed respect towards Gary Woodland after his marvelous win. Lee was caught on camera right after Woodland grabbed the win, as he urged the crowd to cheer louder—not for him, but for Woodland. The moment instantly went viral across social media as fans started praising Lee’s sportsmanship.

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The situation left fans emotional for all the right reasons. Gary Woodland opened up about his battles against PTSD right before the Players Championship and he shared how the situation has taken a turn for the worse: “But inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie.”

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From his eyesight getting blurry to him running to the washroom to cry his heart out, he has seen it all. Fans were heartbroken to learn about his mental health.

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“I hope somebody that’s struggling sees me out here still fighting and battling and trying to live my dreams. I have a lot of fight in me and I’m not going to let this thing win. But it’s been hard. This has been harder on my family and my team because they just want to help. They want to make it go away, and that’s not how this battle goes. But their love and support are what’s gotten me through it,” shared Woodland, reflecting on his struggles.

And now that he lived his dream yet again at the Houston Open, Lee made sure to shower him with respect despite trailing behind him on the scoreboard.

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Woodland finished the event with 21 under par. And Min Woo Lee was tied for 3rd position alongside John Keefer with 15 under par. Although he posted a tough fight on the greens of the Memorial Park Golf Course, Lee failed to end at the top of the leaderboards. Despite that, he did not shy away from acknowledging his rival’s remarkable run and cheered for him wholeheartedly.

Gary Woodland also faced strong competition from Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished as the runner-up, scoring a total of 16 under par. Back-to-back bogeys from Hojgaard helped Woodland to maintain the lead.

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After Woodland fought a tough battle against his ailment and PTSD, he pulled off a strong run. Following the tough showdown, Lee’s rare show of sportsmanship in the fiercely competitive individual sport grabbed fans’ attention. And they were quick to chime in with their thoughts in the comment section.

Fans praise Min Woo Lee’s sportsmanship after Gary Woodland’s emotional win

One fan, while congratulating Woodland for the impeccable victory, also praised how Min Woo Lee showed support towards Woodland. They wrote, “Congratulations Gary Woodland on much more than just winning the tournament. Also, great sportsmanship and respect from Min Woo! Great to see!!👏”

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Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Min Woo Lee of Australia hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080484

Returning after brain surgery, Woodland was constantly struggling with PTSD. However, he kept his ongoing battle with PTSD a secret and finally decided to open up about his reality before the Players Championship. And after he revealed his hidden battles with PTSD, he received strong support from the golf community. However, making a comeback in his professional realm was not an easy task. Thus, after he achieved the feat, Lee grabbed the moment to shower him with all the love and respect he deserved.

Echoing the same thought, another fan added, “Man of class. How can you not love Min Woo.” On the other hand, another fan seems already excited to catch the two in action on the greens of Augusta for the 2026 Masters. Their comment read, “👏👏👏👏 Great sportsmanship. Now go get ‘em in Augusta, Min! 🧑‍🍳”

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Although Woodland failed to make the cut in the Players Championship, fans are expecting that he would perform well in the 2026 Masters as he has indeed secured the momentum with his win at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

Golf has always been hailed as a ‘gentleman’s game’. And amid all the rivalry and tough competition, Lee’s action after the conclusion of the Houston Open indeed stood true to the spirit of the sport. Highlighting the same, one netizen added, “Love this. This is the definition of Golf❤️❤️”

The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black became the center of several controversies. Fans’ behavior towards the away team ruined the spirit of the sport. The historic event was overshadowed by severe crowd misconduct, with American fans directing vitriolic abuse, homophobic slurs, and personal insults at European players and their families. Referring to that, one golf enthusiast stated, “This is the game we love. Not like the Ryder Cup fiasco. What a win!”

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In the end, Gary Woodland’s emotional comeback win was made even more special by Min Woo Lee’s heartfelt gesture. Such a moment would always continue to stay in fans’ hearts.