Golf World Saddened as Open Champ Turned Analyst Cut Ties With CBS After 19 Years

Ian Baker-Finch’s broadcasting career started with the downfall of his golf game — somewhat, at least. Following the 1996 The Open, where he missed the cut following 78-81 in the first two rounds, Finch said, “I have finished. I am done. I am going home to Australia, to rest and try and figure this out.” Then, came the proposals from ESPN and ABC: try your hand at broadcasting, Finch. He almost did so by missing out The Open in 1997. Still, golf stayed in his heart. He played, failed again, and then decided to retire.

His retirement from the on-course duties didn’t mean he would take off from golf. In 1998, he joined ESPN and ABC Sports as a commentator and occasional lead analyst. He eventually left them in 2007 and joined CBS. And he stayed there, even enjoyed some time at Augusta National. Now, however, he is leaving CBS behind as well after 19 years together.

As per the latest CBS Sports update, Ian Baker-Finch is set to retire “from broadcasting golf after an incredible 30-year run, the past 19 with CBS Sports.” Although Finch will still be present in the “final two tournaments of the Network’s 2025 season,” his last CBS appearance will come at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson praised Finch’s presence at CBS and said, “We’ll miss his passion, insight, warmth and steady presence on the air but know he will continue to make his mark across the world of golf.”

In his announcement, the 1991 The Open champion wrote, “After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting…. I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we’ve shared on and off the course. Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.”

The departure of Ian Baker-Finch from CBS’s broadcast team marks the end of an era, with the network yet to announce his replacement. Baker-Finch, however, is moving on with gratitude, expressing his appreciation to his colleagues in heartfelt terms: “You’ve made every moment in the booth a joy,” he wrote, “transforming broadcasts into cherished memories.” His colleagues and fans have similar feelings.

The golf world is in shambles following Ian Baker-Finch ‘s announcement.

Former LPGA star Dottie Pepper bittersweetly bid farewell to Ian Baker-Finch’s CBS presence, torn between excitement for his next chapter and wistfulness for his departure from the broadcast booth. In her post, Pepper said, “Big brother, friend, mentor, and teacher. Nothing but love and admiration for our teammate, Ian Baker-Finch. Congratulations, Finchy!” Similarly, former PGA Tour pro turned CBS reporter, Colt Knost, said, “It’s been an honor to work with this legend!! He will be greatly missed.”

Undoubtedly, the reports are as close as they can be. In 2021, for instance, Dottie Pepper and Ian-Baker Finch, along with Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, DP, and Jim Nantz, enjoyed a ‘CBS teammates dinner.’ They even worked together this year for the 2025 Masters! So, it is evident, Finch’s fellow reporters will greatly miss him. However, it is still likely he would be present for golf. In 2024, for instance, he joined the PGA of Australia as its new chairman.

Golf News Net’s Ryan Ballengee said, “Ian is a tremendous, thoughtful guy, and hopefully he is still involved in the game in a public way, even as he walks away from the broadcast booth.” As of now, Ian Baker-Finch hasn’t given an update on his prospects, especially when it comes to golf. However, as per the CBS announcement, we can still catch him even at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

This Ian Baker-Finch news, however, didn’t come without a reminder of Sir Nick Faldo. How? Well, in 2022, Nick Faldo announced his departure from CBS Sports after 15 years as a lead analyst, having joined the network in 2007. Just like Ian Baker-Finch, his final broadcast came at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Given a similar legendary pro’s departure from CBS, a fan said, “First Faldo now Baker-Finch 😔😔😔.”

Lastly, a fan simply bemoaned: “Devastating news. All the best in retirement, Ian.” Although it’s impossible to tell if Finch will make brief appearances in the coming years, fans will still hold out hope for that nonetheless.