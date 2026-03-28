Golf World Shows No Mercy to Tiger Woods as Car Crash Photos Emerge After DUI Arrest

On Friday afternoon, after his car crashed, Tiger Woods stood by the roadside on Jupiter Island, Florida. Behind him, his Land Rover lay on its side. An AP photographer captured the scene, and the image soon spread far beyond South Beach Road.

He was wearing a blue polo and shorts and seemed to have been talking on the phone. All dressed up in golf gear, maybe he was going to practice or play a round.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just after 2:00 PM when Woods, driving north on the 30-mph South Beach Road, attempted to overtake a pickup truck at high speed. He clipped the truck’s trailer, lost control, and his vehicle rolled onto its side, though he managed to exit through the passenger door unharmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although a breathalyzer showed 0.00% blood alcohol, DUI investigators noted signs of impairment and suspected other substances were involved. Woods refused a urine test, and a search of his vehicle found no drugs or medication, leading to his arrest and an eight-hour hold at Martin County Jail as required by Florida law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He now faces two misdemeanor charges: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Woods’ second DUI arrest in Florida. In 2017, police found him asleep at the wheel in Jupiter with prescription drugs in his system and no alcohol. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, completed 50 hours of community service, paid a $250 fine, and served a year of probation.

Woods played in the TGL Finals on March 24, three days before the crash. It was his first competitive event in over a year. Woods and his representatives have not yet issued any statement, but the community is still finding things to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Triggers Brutal Fan Reactions

The AP photograph captured Woods standing upright next to the overturned Land Rover, still in his golf attire. NUCLR Golf’s post of the image drew 194,000 views on X. Woods appeared composed at the crash scene, presenting an image that stood out to fans and quickly became a point of discussion.

“Standing next to a fire hydrant in full blue golf gear like he’s waiting for his tee time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any time someone wears a polo and shorts, it’s ‘golf gear?’ I wear that to COSTCO.”

“Bro is JACKED.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods had his seventh back surgery in September 2025 and then ruptured his Achilles in March, which kept him out of official tour events since the 2024 British Open. He returned to competition only three days before the crash, playing in the TGL Finals on Tuesday. As he entered the SoFi arena on both days of the finale, his clean-shaven look and jacked arms got a lot of attention.

“He did horribly bad tonight. Thank God he is safe.”

“OMG!! Really?!? Tiger, PLEASE HIRE A DRIVER!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods has been in a car accident thrice now. His first was in 2009, when he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home. Then in 2021, he had a near-fatal crash and another rollover crash in California, which resulted in serious leg injuries. No impairment was found in that case.

“Calling agents and PGA Tour. Golf is the best at covering up because only the image matters. Also, he has a relationship with the White House. Time to take some accountability.”

Woods has a strong bond with Donald Trump. The two have played golf together, and the golfer is also dating his former daughter-in-law. Trump even made a statement on Woods’s arrest, calling him a good friend of his.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you following Tiger Woods’s arrest closely?