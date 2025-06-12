Golf World Sorry for Phil Mickelson as He Sets Unwanted U.S. Open Record: ‘It’s High Time..’

Phil Mickelson sat down for a press conference ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia and hinted that this U.S. Open may be his last chance at a Grand Slam. When asked about his competitive schedule, he replied, “I don’t have a great answer for you.” While he feels, “This year, I’ve played better,” his recent performance in majors has been disappointing, as he missed the cut at both the 2025 Masters and the PGA Championship. Given the consensus that he will leave Oakmont without a win, a particular fact about his U.S. Open appearance has made the situation gloomier.

The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee first participated in a U.S. Open in 1990 at Medinah Country Club (No. 3). The then 20-year-old Mickelson didn’t perform well, but his T-29 finish showed his potential. After Medinah, he played at Hazeltine National Golf Club (T-55) and then Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he missed the cut. Next was Oakmont in 1994 (T-47), where he will compete for the fourth time since 1990. And that’s where one unwanted Phil Mickelson record comes to light.

According to official records, Phil Mickelson is the only player at Oakmont this week who also played there in 1994. While his performance in his last three Oakmont appearances hasn’t been promising, this is a gloomy fact. After finishing T-47 in 1994, he missed the cut in his subsequent Oakmont appearances in 2007 and 2016. With the 2025 U.S. Open likely being his last due to the expiration of his 2021 PGA Championship exemption, will Oakmont offer him a better run this time? After all, a lot is at stake, including years.

Mickelson first played in the U.S. Open in 1990—that’s 35 years without a win and six runner-up finishes in all his appearances. Now, with his presence at Oakmont Country Club, fans can’t help but hope he wins this time.

Phil Mickelson’s record at Oakmont brings bittersweet reactions

Looking at the record Phil Mickelson has unknowingly created, a golf fan said, “Would be great to see @PhilMickelson at the top of the leaderboard at the #USOpen . ⛳ Bring those massive calves Phil!!! 😆#USOPEN2025,” while another fan said, “It’s high time now, after Rory, Mickelson deserves that he completes his career grand slam and hope he gets it done this week!”

In his 33 U.S. Open appearances, Mickelson has finished 6 times as a runner-up in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013. Overall, he has registered top 10 ten times, with the last one coming in 2013 at Merion Golf Club. However, the hope remains. After all, it also took Rory McIlroy almost 11 years to complete his Grand Slam.

Another fan said, “Most of them were even born then. Hey @usopengolf how about telling us the number of competitors that were born before 1994? This is Palmer, Nicklaus stuff @PhilMickelson is doing.” The 1960 U.S. Open champion, Arnold Palmer, was 64 years old when he competed at Oakmont Country Club in 1994, the same year Mickelson made his debut there. Jack Nicklaus was 60 when he last played in the U.S. Open in 2000. Among those born in the year Mickelson debuted at Oakmont is Jon Rahm, a fellow LIV golfer.

In 2014, speaking ahead of the gameplay at Pinehurst’s No. 2, Mickelson shared one important goal of his: “It’s a career goal of mine to win all four majors.” Now, when he descends upon Oakmont, fans hope for the same. Two fans encouraged Mickelson and said, “Phil still has it in him. Don’t say I didn’t tell you so 🏆🏆🏆 @PhilMickelson,” and another said, “Please win Phil. It is going to be epic!” It will indeed be, considering Mickelson’s been waiting for a U.S. Open win for a long time.

In fact, a U.S. Open win means so much to Mickelson that in a 2022 interview with Golf Digest, he declared, “If I win the US Open, I will retire. That would be my last tournament. I will have achieved the career Grand Slam, and I won’t have anything more to prove.” Regardless of a win, Mickelson has already established his legacy in the sport with six major victories, trailing only Nicklaus’s 18 and Tiger Woods‘s 15. Do you think Mickelson will be able to do the unimaginable in his 4th Oakmont start?