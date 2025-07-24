Golf World Split as Jon Rahm Demands Sergio Garcia Be Duly Honored With Ryder Cup Role

It was a few weeks ago at LIV Golf Andalucia when Sergio Garcia confessed to the possibility of being on Europe’s Ryder Cup team. “The pick is going to be up to him,” Garcia said of European captain Luke Donald, eyeing a potential captain’s pick for what would be his 11th appearance. For Garcia, that remains the only choice as he is sitting at 174th in the Ryder Cup points standings despite being the all-time European Ryder Cup points leader. But this is not his only wish, as he aspires to be captain of the team one day, and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm has voiced his support on this, too.

Just finishing a week at Royal Portrush, both Rahm and Garcia are at the JCB Golf & CC in England to tee it up for the LIV Golf UK this week. It was on Tuesday that it was announced that Spain will host the prestigious Ryder Cup event in 2031. “It would be absolutely incredible not only to continue Ryder Cups but to be a part of one and play in one at home,” Rahm said in a press conference. But while expressing his excitement about the Ryder Cup coming back to home soil in 2031, he also expressed his desire to have Sergio Garcia as the team captain— “Knowing that some things smoothed over in the world of golf, that Sergio could possibly be the captain of the Ryder Cup team, that also adds to it.”

Rahm even added why he thought Garcia would be a good choice, with whom he has played twice in Team Europe (2018 & 2021)—“Yeah, I think so. I think there’s something to say about possibly having, obviously, a local captain. I think it would do wonders for the crowd. If history shows us anything—and it’s very hard to compare anybody to Seve—but I’ve only heard stories about what that Ryder Cup was like. I would say, if possible, I think that’s a very obvious good choice to have Sergio be a part of that one.” And while Garcia’s stats prove his credibility, he, too, voiced his interest regarding the role.

“Obviously, it’s something that I would love to do at some point. But so many things can happen in six years that I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” Garcia said, provided he regains his form and gets better. He is currently 45 years old and with a record 28.5 points won in his 10 Ryder Cup appearances, Garcia is undeniably the most decorated player in the event’s history. The idea of Garcia leading Team Europe in his home country is undeniably appealing to fans of Spanish golf, but Rahm‘s public push has ignited debate over whether Garcia is the ideal choice.

Rahm’s wish sparks divide among fans

Some fans argued the move would be not only fitting but deserved, pointing to Garcia’s unmatched contribution to the Ryder Cup and to golf. “Would be fitting… he has done a lot for the game,” one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment shared by many who believe Garcia’s legacy should be recognized. He won the 2017 Masters and has an impressive 38 wins in his career. But that’s not all. His performance at the Ryder Cup is also immaculate, as one fan pointed out — “Most points ever by a player.” With a 25-13-7 record and 28.5 points across 10 appearances, he holds the record for the most points by a European player in Ryder Cup history. He has also been in six winning sides, and he holds the most individual match victories.

But not everyone is ready to celebrate. Many fans were quick to bring up Garcia’s history of poor sportsmanship, citing numerous incidents as reasons why he should not be considered for any leadership role. “Perhaps he can show them how to throw clubs, smash drivers, and vandalise bunkers. That’s what leadership is all about,” one sarcastic comment read. It hinted at Garcia’s incident back in 2007 when he spat in the cup after a missed putt, or even recently at Royal Portrush when he smashed his driver after a bad tee shot. Another fan echoed the same sentiment — “If the criteria for captaincy is to act like a petulant spoilt child, who spits in the hole, treats other players and fans with contempt, and dresses like a clown, then Garcia is perfect for the role. Otherwise, he shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Ryder Cup again.”

The animosity extended beyond European borders, too, as some American fans used the news as fuel for rivalry, with one remarking, “More reason to hate Europe in @RyderCupUSA.” These comments highlight the complex legacy Garcia has created, equal parts celebrated and scorned. The mixed reactions underscore how his Ryder Cup future, whether as a player or captain, remains a complex issue.