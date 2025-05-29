Golf World Sympathizes With Jordan Spieth’s Caddie as Long Debate Is Caught on Camera: ‘Big Baby’

For the most part, Jordan Spieth‘s season has been pretty inconsistent. Sure, he finished fourth at the WM Phoenix Open and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson; however, a podium finish has alluded him this season. Even so, as he geared up for the prestigious Memorial Tournament, Jordan Spieth couldn’t help but point to one particular fact he noticed about his gameplay this season: “I’ve played a lot this year. I’ll add events if I need to move up in the FedEx Cup. I feel great, this is my fifth week in a row – hardly ever, maybe done that once before.” However, of course, for the golfer who believes he has “way more energy than I thought I’d have,” the Jack Nicklaus event is eventful for more than one reason.

Currently playing in the opening round of The Memorial Tournament, the golfer has hit 3 bogeys on the front nine. Given the weight of his performance, frustration is getting to him. But not his caddie Michael Greller. While playing on the fifth hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Spieth had the burden to hit the fairway off the tee. Of course, he does so, but not without a viral conversation between Greller and himself.

According to the PGA Tour video update on X, the two engaged in a conversation before Spieth hit the shot. Michael Greller, Spieth’s caddie of 14 years, suggests, “Let’s just hit it right here,” but a frustrated Spieth replies, “I don’t wanna hit it right there.” There’s an awkward pause in the conversation, however, Spieth then explains himself, “…because I’m hitting good shots, and they’re getting absolutely boned so far, so I can’t accept it.” Despite the tense moment, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller eventually got into an agreement and decided to take the shot.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, given the situation, an awkward commentator said of their little interaction, “Michael Greller has the patience of a school teacher.” Despite the gloom, however, Jordan Spieth hit two birdies on the front nine–including on Hole 5. So, it wasn’t all bad? However, this little conversation caught the fans’ attention, leading to a series of varied reactions!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The golf fans are baffled but entertained by Jordan Spieth

Looking at the situation, Gabby Herzig of TheAthletic said, “This is a Spieth-Greller interaction for the ages. Greller: Let’s just hit it right here. Spieth: I don’t wanna hit it right there. *pauses* …because I’m hitting good shots, and they’re getting absolutely boned so far, so I can’t accept it,” while one fan said, “We don’t praise Greller enough for the work he is doing.”



Although this interaction between the two seems “definitely for the ages,” Greller has often been supportive and understanding of Jordan Spieth. At least, a little. At the 2018 U.S. Open, for instance, the caddie said of his relationship with Spieth, “It’s a very unique relationship.” During the Erin Hills event, Greller even said that he has adapted to Jordan’s needs. “Jordan’s very intense when he’s on the golf course. It’s knowing what to say at the right time, when not to talk, when he wants to be heard, being a big encourager.”

Two fans said, “Big baby!” and “Jordan is always there.” There’s some truth to these replies, however. Of course, another such incident happened at The PLAYERS Championship this season. In the third round of the prestigious event, the golfer’s display of frustration drew negative attention from the fans. Spieth hit a poor shot that landed in a nearby lake. Frustrated by the outcome, Spieth reacted by throwing his iron across the fairway.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan took a harsher stance and said: “I’ve been hitting good shots and they’re getting boned so far What value does this thought process have for his round? It’s a major negative, he’s not playing those shots he’s playing this fucking shot. His caddy needs to keep that masters energy and bully him waaay more.” Here’s what went down at the Masters Tournament. The 2015 champion found himself close to the cut line on the second day at Augusta National, with everything depending on the last hole. Spieth’s stress was clear on the 18th as he expressed it to his caddie.

After hitting a tree with his tee shot, Spieth ended up on the right side of the fairway, needing to cover 213 yards to reach the green, but overhanging trees partly blocked his view. Now frustrated, he told Greller, “At this point, 4 is out the window. It’s not happening… I’m so frustrated.” However, Greller was having none of it and replied, “Alright, well, get over it. You gotta get over it.”