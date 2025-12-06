Golf Writer Reignites Feud With Phil Mickelson After LIV Veteran Landed in Troubled Waters

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Their feud has simmered for years, but it looks like the tension between infamous golf writer Alan Shipnuck and Phil Mickelson is about to be reignited. It all began when Shipnuck came out with his book on Mickelson, delving into his gambling habits, rivalries, and controversies. But now, with a cryptic comment from Shipnuck, it seems like he is hinting at more revelations about the golfer.

It started when a fan on X commented on Shipnuck’s, writing, “I think your book on Phil was not harsh enough.” And Alan Shipnuck knew that this was the moment to strike a nerve. He responded with a cryptic, seven-word message that now has everyone wondering what’s coming next.

“The next update is gonna be a banger,” Shipnuck responded. No explanation. No context. Just this statement.

But the timing of this is telling. Phil Mickelson has been in the headlines repeatedly in recent times, embroiled in controversies that have everyone talking. For instance, earlier this year, he stirred debate with a bold tweet about fellow LIV golfer Joaquín Niemann, saying, “Top 5? Try #1,” widely interpreted as a jab at World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

While Mickelson was trying to praise Niemann’s impeccable form this year, he didn’t fail to take a shot at Scheffler. In fact, Mickelson also predicted on X that Scheffler wouldn’t earn a single win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup. And soon, he realised he was wrong.

Mickelson later apologized, admitting, “I’ve never been afraid to make mistakes on the course or off, knowing I’ll have to deal with scrutiny from the public, media, or social media. I’ve already acknowledged I was wrong on this.”

But that wasn’t all. Controversies continued to follow Phil Mickelson this year. In October, the financial publication Hunterbrook reported that Mickelson allegedly shared inside information about offshore oil company Sable Offshore with private investors, a claim he called “slanderous.” And this wasn’t the first time he was involved in financial trading, as in 2016, he paid close to $1 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations that he had traded on inside information gleaned from the legendary gambler Billy Walters.

Beyond financial matters, Mickelson has also drawn attention for his political opinions. Of late, he has been enjoying the freedom to express himself on social media, but during various political occasions, some of his stances have put him in tight spots. He’s been the centre of several heated exchanges on social media, adding another layer to the scrutiny that already follows him.

All of this has possibly created a wealth of material for a writer like Shipnuck. With so many threads of controversy continuing to unravel around Mickelson, it’s easy to see why Shipnuck hinted that his next update could be a “banger.”

But these weren’t the only controversies Mickelson has been involved in. The two also got into a public spat about a few revelations related to LIV.

The LIV golf controversy that shook Phil Mickelson

Another flashpoint in the Mickelson–Shipnuck feud revolves around the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. In the lead-up to Shipnuck’s book LIV and Let Die, an excerpt revealed Mickelson describing the Saudis as “scary motherf—ers to get involved with.” He reportedly told Shipnuck certain sensitive political details and stated that they “have a horrible record on human rights.”

Mickelson then told Shipnuck, “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” He later clarified that these comments were shared out of context and without his consent, but Shipnuck denied those claims.

And their feud only kept getting worse from there. In 2023, Alan Shipnuck claimed that Phil Mickelson had been telling people that Jon Rahm was leaving the PGA Tour when he hadn’t officially confirmed it.

Mickelson responded to the report on X, writing, “This isn’t true, and I don’t know anything. I don’t want to know anything, and I haven’t said anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human.” The exchange only added fuel to their long-running feud, leaving fans and insiders alike wondering what controversial revelation might come next.