Golfer Exposed of Cheating at WingHaven GC Issues Emotional Statement as Family Faces Online Attack

A few days back, a TikTok account with the handle @rjisntfunny revealed a cheating story that has shocked the golf community. He said that a golfer playing the Member Member Tournament at WingHaven GC cheated by placing his ball in the cup of the par-three fourth before the round began. While @rjisntfunny didn’t reveal the golfer’s name, people realized it was Zach Holland.

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Holland was in the first group of the event, and there was a cash pot for a hole-in-one. Before the round began, he told his partners that his grandma was in the hospital and he could get a call later, which he would have to attend. When he was on the third hole, he told them that he was receiving the call. He then asked everyone if he could go ahead and tee it up at the fourth hole to maintain the pace of play, and everyone agreed. When everyone reached the fourth hole, they found a ball in the cup and everyone celebrated the hole-in-one, except that it was not a hole-in-one.

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CCTV cameras near the maintenance shed of the club showed that Zach Holland had driven his car near the hole before the round began. What he did was create a fake bounce on the green and place his ball in the cup to make it appear like it was a hole-in-one. While he did resign from the club after the scandal was out, he did not speak about it until recently, when he appeared on The Morning After STL show to admit his mistake.

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“I don’t really know. I’ve talked to people, and there really is no motivation. And just complete stupidity, and we were giving two shots back to the field, and that’s not an excuse. There’s no excuse for what happened. But just to answer your question, we were giving two shots back to the field, and I went about it just completely and utterly the wrong way. And like the worst part is the downfall that it has and the trust of my family,” Zach Holland said when asked about the motivation behind cheating.

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“Not like I know people say he’s only sorry because he got caught. Like that may have been true at first. But like the messages that are going to me to keep it. I’m just somebody to attack. People that I’ve never met in my life; people that don’t know me; people that have no clue who I am. They just want to attack. And I get it. I opened up the door to that. That’s fine. I can take that. But my family doesn’t deserve that.”

Zach Holland even revealed that he and his family are on a vacation, but it does not feel like one. He is aware that the dumb thing he did is likely to have severe consequences. And that’s likely going to happen, as can be seen in the case with Patrick Reed. Reed is still portrayed as a villain by the media and still remains the most hated golfer for

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But he wants those consequences to be limited to him and not extend to his family. He has two kids who are currently under three, and he does not want people to pick on them or say harsh things to them for something that they had nothing to do with.

Zach Holland is a strong amateur golfer who was described in social-media coverage as carrying a +2 handicap. He played college golf at Rend Lake College and later at William Carey University, but he did not pursue a professional golf career.

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His game appears to have improved in later years: in 2025, he and Adam Tomicich won the St. Louis District Golf Association’s Benson event, and Holland finished tied for 13th at the district’s 35th Amateur Championship.

While he did admit everything, there was one correction he made to @rjisntfunny’s story. The claim was that there were cameras around the fourth hole’s green, which helped catch Holland cheating. However, the golfer said that there were cameras near the maintenance shed, where he parked his car, but there were none around the green. It was he who admitted his mistake and told the general manager that he himself placed the ball in the cup.

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Zach Holland has admitted that his actions were a serious mistake with consequences that will likely follow him for a long time.