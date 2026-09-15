Golfer’s Cheating Admission Ends With Five-Year Ban After Bizarre Ball Incident

Cheating is something the golf world frowns upon heavily. The Lothians Golf Association (LGA) therefore feels its decision to suspend amateur golfer Craig Surgeon for cheating is completely justified. The decision follows a lengthy investigation in which the golfer admitted to misrepresenting his golf ball during an amateur championship round.

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“It was me,” Surgeon replied to a social media post about the cheating incident. “I DQ’d myself and I have owned up and am facing the consequences. Everyone knows, it’s no secret. Again to everyone I am sorry and it’s something I’ve got to live with moving forward.”

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Craig Surgeon is a scratch-handicap golfer and member of Kingsknowe Golf Club. He was competing in the stroke-play qualifying of the Lothians Amateur Championship at Turnhouse in July 2026. At the 18th hole of the second round, he dropped a ball near the hole and presented it as a provisional ball he had hit from the tee. However, someone had watched him drop the ball.

The golfer left the course without admitting to anything. But after returning home, he contacted officials and admitted that he had played the “wrong ball.” Without waiting for any confirmation from the officials, he disqualified himself from the competition. While this showed accountability on his part, self-disqualification did not end the matter.

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Nearly two months after the championship incident, the LGA announced that it had completed its investigation.

“Subsequently, a player has been suspended from entering all Lothians Golf Association events for a period of five years, with the last three years suspended,” the LGA told The Scotsman in an official statement without naming the golfer. “The Association feels its actions are justified, prioritising the integrity of golf. The player and his club have now been informed and the Association now considers the matter closed.”

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Under the Rules of Golf, a provisional ball is played when a golfer believes their original ball may be lost outside a penalty area or may be out of bounds. The golfer has to announce that the ball is provisional before playing it. That distinction is central to the LGA’s decision to pursue disciplinary action after Surgeon had already disqualified himself. Craig Surgeon’s original disqualification concerned his participation in that competition, while the LGA’s later suspension addresses his conduct.

As the LGA stated, it is more about golf’s integrity than punishing an individual. Maintaining this integrity is essential, regardless of whether it is a professional event or an amateur competition. This isn’t an isolated event; many examples show how officials and management at various clubs and golf events maintain this integrity.

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Similar golf cheating cases have drawn attention

Craig Surgeon’s case is unusual, but golf has seen other incidents where questions over honesty went far beyond a routine rules penalty. One of the closest comparisons is South Korean professional Ina Yoon. During the 2022 Korea Women’s Open, she played the wrong ball. However, she failed to report the breach immediately. Instead, she admitted to it a month after the event.

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Although she had missed the cut, the question was about integrity. Therefore, the KLPGA took this incident seriously and suspended Yoon for three years for conduct described as lacking sportsmanship.

Another similar incident involved amateur golfer Zach Holland. Holland admitted staging a hole-in-one at a Missouri club event in 2026. He had secretly placed his ball in the cup on a par-three hole. The CCTV footage later exposed the deception. The golfer subsequently resigned his membership. Speaking on The Morning After STL show, he said he was sorry and that there was no excuse for what he did. He even admitted to receiving death threats from random people for the cheating incident.

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Scottish golfer Elliot Saltman provides another comparison. He repeatedly replaced his ball in different positions on the putting green at the 2010 Russian Cup. The officials later disqualified him. While Saltman initially denied wrongdoing, he later acknowledged breaking the rules.

These cases show that golf authorities distinguish between an accidental rules breach and conduct that appears to involve deliberate deception. For Surgeon, that distinction matters. His decision to disqualify himself addressed his result in the championship, while the later Lothians Golf Association suspension addressed the conduct itself.