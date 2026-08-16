‘Golfers Don’t Have Much of a Choice’: Ian Poulter Admits LIV Golf Crisis Puts Players’ Futures at Risk

LIV Golf’s future may be far less certain than its star-studded image suggests. Despite the announcement of a mystery “lead investor” during the LIV Golf New York event, uncertainty continues to loom large over the rebel league. Veteran golfer Ian Poulter has offered a revealing glimpse into that and opened up about the dire situation some golfers face based on the fate of LIV Golf.

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In the latest YouTube video from GOLF LIFE, the English professional opened up about the breakaway league’s achievements while also noting how he feels about the turmoil.

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“You’ve got to ask the PIF, are you happy to accept sending this business that it is running today into bankruptcy to be able to have a go forward into a 2.0 version and give someone a $6 billion write-off? There’s a lot going on inside the ecosystem of that to pull it all together,” Ian Poulter said.

“I hope for a lot of golfers because a lot of golfers don’t have much of a choice because they’re in the, you know, the form of playing LIV Golf. There are some golfers that do have a choice to go and play the DP World Tour. There’s going to be a few golfers that might have the opportunity to go and play the PGA Tour because they’re such big names and they’re going to want to draw them back in. And there’s a few that can’t do either.”

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The highest-profile LIV players—Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Young—have already been offered PGA Tour pathways. While it’s a different thing they denied, they did get a pathway that many others were not eligible to take.

Similarly, many have already connected with the DP World Tour. Sergio Garcia, for instance, has applied for membership for 2027. Similarly, Michael La Sasso, Luis Masaveu, and Josele Ballester have all applied for the DP World Tour’s Q School.

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Lower-ranked LIV players face a narrower path: club golf or international tour hopping. In fact, that’s exactly what Travis Smyth said when a media representative asked this question to Rippers GC team members ahead of LIV Golf New York.

Since Poulter’s video, a lot has happened. Scott O’Neil has announced that LIV Golf secured funding and that the investor has even signed a term sheet. But despite that promise, uncertainty looms because of the investor’s anonymity.

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BC Partners is reportedly lending (not investing), contingent on top stars remaining through 2027. While LIV Golf is offering equity and NIL rights to golfers, that might still not be enough to attract all the big names. In fact, insiders claim that Jon Rahm would likely part ways with the league next year.

Poulter’s assessment remains valid: LIV golfers’ futures hinge on the league’s survival. The English pro, however, has a Plan B for himself.

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Ian Poulter says what he will do if LIV Golf folds next year

In the GOLF LIFE video, Poulter shared his age, which makes him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.

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“I’m 50. I’ve got some opportunity to play the Champions Tour. I could if LIV goes and does a 2.0; I’ve got an option to go and do that,” he said.

Poulter’s Plan B: PGA Tour Champions if LIV 2.0 doesn’t materialize.

The English golfer had hinted at something similar in May 2026 during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. A fan had asked him what he would do if LIV Golf were to shut down.

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At first, Poulter denied the possibility, but then circled back to it and said he would take a year off and then plan what to do next. He revealed that he was blessed with options. Among those was one of training his two sons, who play golf, and helping them become 2.0 and 3.0 versions of themselves.