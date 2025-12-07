Golfers Stopped from Teeing Off as LPGA Q-Series Faces Unexpected Late-Round Disruption

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The LPGA Q-Series in Mobile, Alabama, has turned into a test of patience as much as golf skill. Play stopped at 4:15 p.m. local time on Sunday at Magnolia Grove. Groups waiting to tee off for Round 3 never got the chance. The suspension due to darkness added another delay to a week already disrupted by severe weather at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail facility.

Round 1, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 4, was entirely postponed to Friday due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain. Round 3 on Sunday was suspended for 5.5 hours—play halted at 9:05 a.m. and resumed at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Tournament officials shortened the event from 90 holes to 72 holes and removed the cut. All 116 remaining players will complete the full distance as they compete for 45 available 2026 LPGA Tour membership cards.

Helen Briem leads at 10-under (134 total) after Round 2. Ana Belac and Dongeun Lee are tied for second at 8-under. LPGA officials are targeting completion by Tuesday, December 9.