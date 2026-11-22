Jackson Koivun has already outlasted the world No. 1 at the 3M Open and earned a spot in next April’s Masters. Yet the one thing he is still asked to defend is the swing that got him there. Every slow-motion clip of his swing firing before the backswing finishes brings a fresh round of warnings about his back, and the 21-year-old has now answered the internet’s self-appointed doctors directly.

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Asked during the Dan on Golf video interview whether the “amateur doctors” on the internet make him laugh, Koivun said:

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“Yeah, I mean, I know my back is in high use during my golf swing. I’ve never had back problems yet, knock on wood. I know the positions don’t look great if you pause it right at impact.”



“And, you know, there’s guys who have struggled with back issues, but at the end of the day, if I can just do a lot of precautionary work, I’ve just, you know, started through college and now just make sure my back is strong enough and will hold up in this swing. And, you know, with my golf swing, I’m always working on trying to feel a little more on top and a little less like that.”

His concession about the impact position is easy to verify. GOLF Top 100 Teacher Jonathan Yarwood, who has coached Nelly Korda, says Koivun fires his hips so aggressively from the top that the lower body can outrun the arms, then recoils them just before impact so the arms catch up. The torque on his pelvis, spine, and lead side is immense, Yarwood adds, which makes durability the real long-term question.

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The criticism has been consistent. For context, one of the comments under his swing video was, “Great young player! Hard to believe that swing won’t cause him physical injury like Will Zalatoris. I hope not, but it looks taxing on his back!”

While another fan took the opposite tone and wrote, “Back Surgeons of America support him 💯.”

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Meanwhile, Kevin Kisner said on the Fore Play podcast that he is slightly concerned, having dealt with a similar issue when he was younger. But he would not tell a 21-year-old who just won in his third start to rebuild his swing over a hypothetical and said Koivun may never have a back injury at all.

But Koivun remains confident and has even explained how he learned his swing in an October Golf Digest cover story.

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He wrote that he is still only about 150 pounds and learned as a smaller kid to hit the ball as hard as he could. His length comes from fast hip rotation and a side bend that drops his right side. That bend is the “less like that” he refers to above. He and longtime coach Fred Garcia have been working to reduce it, though Koivun said he does not want to change his swing.

Auburn nearly did change it. When Koivun arrived, head coach Nick Clinard wanted to fix his grip, his clubface, and the bend. Associate head coach Chris Williams, a former world No. 1 amateur who has said that overhauling his own swing and equipment hurt his pro career, asked Clinard to wait one semester.

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Koivun had an incredible fall. He went on to win 11 college events in three seasons and two NCAA team titles, then made his Presidents Cup debut within three months of turning pro, with no back injury publicly reported along the way.

Koivun’s 2027 schedule, which Golf Digest says will include as many starts as he can fit alongside a Masters debut and TGL, will test that answer.