Golf’s Slow Play Crisis Gets Reality Check From Veteran Broadcaster

Matt Fitzpatrick walked off the 18th green with a trophy in hand. Still, the bigger story wasn’t just the win, it was the frustration that nearly derailed it.

Because even in victory, golf’s slow-play problem refused to stay quiet.

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The 2026 Valspar Championship winner didn’t hold back after his final round, indirectly calling out playing partner Adrien Dumont de Chassart for what many on broadcast described as “glacial” pace. While the comments sparked backlash across social media, veteran broadcaster Trey Wingo stepped in with a blunt reality check.

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“Matt Fitzpatrick was not happy with his playing partner,” Wingo said on his YouTube show alongside NBC’s Steve Sands and Justin Ray.

“He’s in the right here. Slow play is an issue on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour needs to address it sternly.” That support matters, especially given the stakes. Fitzpatrick wasn’t cruising through a casual round, he was in contention, sitting in the penultimate group and chasing a win. Despite the disruption, he stayed locked in, carding a bogey-free 3-under 68 and sealing a one-shot victory at 11-under 273 with clutch birdies on 15 and 18.

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However, the turning point came earlier on the par-5 11th. Fitzpatrick hit his approach first despite being farther from the hole, walked to the green, and then waited nearly three minutes for Dumont de Chassart to play. Frustrated, he spoke directly to an official mid-round. The Belgian rookie, already struggling after multiple triple bogeys, was eventually given a warning, but no penalty.

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That moment lingered. “When you’re not ready to play a golf shot it gets frustrating after awhile,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It definitely knocked me out of rhythm for the next two, three holes… you’re trying to speed up and at the same time you’re obviously trying to win a golf tournament.” The impact wasn’t just visual, it was internal.

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That’s exactly what Steve Sands pointed out during the discussion, describing pace of play as an “internal” issue for players rather than something fans always notice on TV. In other words, it’s not just about watching someone take too long over the ball, it’s about the stop-start rhythm that breaks concentration, alters tempo, and forces players to adjust mid-round.

Meanwhile, fans didn’t all see it that way.

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Matthew Fitzpatrick criticizes golf’s pace of play in 2023

Fitzpatrick’s comments drew mixed reactions online, with some criticizing him for complaining after a win, while others backed him for finally saying what many players won’t. That divide is precisely why Wingo’s defense stood out, it reframed the conversation from personal frustration to a tour-wide problem.

And the numbers back that up.

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Five-hour rounds have become routine on the PGA Tour. While rules technically allow around 50 seconds per shot, enforcement remains inconsistent, with warnings and fines far more common than actual stroke penalties. Even recent changes on developmental tours, where first “bad times” can now result in a one-stroke penalty, haven’t fully translated to the main stage.

For Fitzpatrick, this isn’t new territory. His frustration dates back years, including his 2023 RBC Heritage win, where he openly criticized the system. “I think the times need to be much less… they give us way too much leeway,” he said at the time.

“If you’re in a three-ball, you should be round in four hours, four-and-a-half absolute maximum. It’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that… five-and-a-half hours is truly appalling.”

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Even then, he admitted the conversation felt pointless. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and no one has ever done anything.” That’s what makes this moment different.

Fitzpatrick didn’t just vent, he won anyway. He battled through the disruption, reset his rhythm, and delivered under pressure when it mattered most. Still, the fact that slow play became part of the story, again, reinforces a growing reality.

Players are frustrated. Broadcasters are calling it out. Fans are split. And until the PGA Tour decides to enforce its own rules with real consequences, this “crisis” isn’t going anywhere.