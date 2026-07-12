‘Gone Through Hell and Back’: LPGA Veteran Anna Nordqvist Recalls Dark Past After Historic Career Milestone

Anna Nordqvist has made back-to-back history in 2026. On June 25, she became the first European Solheim Cup captain to make the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Now, 17 days later, she becomes the first current Solheim Cup captain ever to finish under par at a major event, the Amundi Evian Championship. Nordqvist finished T7 with Lydia Ko at 13-under par, beating Catrin Nilsmark’s 2003 record (T-15 at the 2003 Kraft Nabisco). Elias Sports revealed the details, which Golfweek writer Beth Ann Nichols later shared on social media. But this is no mere accomplishment for the 39-year-old, who highlighted her struggles during the post-round conference.

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“I don’t know. I mean, I’ve gone through hell and back the last couple of years, so I’m really proud of myself for never giving up, for fighting those days when it seems really dark. But, yeah, just been really nice to start feeling like myself a little bit this week, or this year in general.”

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Nordquist has faced many challenges over the past few years. In August 2023, she revealed on social media that she and her husband of two years, Kevin McAlpine, were filing for divorce. But just two months later, McAlpine mysteriously died at 39. The Swedish professional described it as watching her life shatter into pieces.

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“When I got through the hardest days, sort of the hardest time, I was really only trying to put one foot in front of the other, and that kind of became a motto, not trying to look too far ahead,” she said after being announced as the European Solheim Cup captain in 2025.

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Nordquist later discovered a grapefruit‑sized cyst and tumor in her abdomen during the 2024 offseason and underwent surgery at a cancer unit in Arizona. While both were benign, the incident triggered what she called “a great deal of anxiety.” Post-surgery, she was not allowed to lift anything, which disrupted her life off course, too. But during this time, she had an anchor by her side: her caddie, Jack Clarke.

“My caddie has been so supportive. He stuck with me for the last two years when I was struggling and didn’t seem to get anything out of the game. Yeah, to shoot 66 today and come out with a good finish, these are the moments I practice so hard for. Just really pleased with myself and proud of myself,” she added at the Amundi Evian Championship 2026 post-round conference.

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Clarke filled in toward the end of 2023 but became her permanent caddie starting in 2024. Nordqvist has publicly thanked Clarke several times for supporting her through tears, hard work, and the intense grind of rebuilding her life. It was his presence that allowed the Swedish pro to find humor and relaxation on the course.

While she is happy now, there’s still a lot she is giving up to play golf. During an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, she revealed she has not seen her family in a year, except for her mom, whom she saw once.

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“Unfortunately, I don’t have my own kids so they’ve kind of been the highlight of my life. It’s obviously something that’s getting harder and harder because you feel like you want to be there, you should be there, but you just can’t.”

Nordquist’s skills are undeniably exceptional. Her three major wins across three different decades prove that. Despite her hurdles, Nordqvist continued to follow her grandfather’s advice—”never give up”—to power through her personal and professional trials.