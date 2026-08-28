Good Good CEO ‘Not Opposed’ to Suing Callaway After Equipment Brand Cut All Ties Over Controversial Ad

Callaway approved, then abandoned Good Good. The two had collaborated to create a marketing video to promote Callaway’s latest Quantum driver, but the ad, a parody of the movie Obsession, backfired. The controversial 15-second promotional video showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark running toward and violently shoving female team member Alexis Miestowski to the ground for touching his club, sparking backlash for trivializing domestic violence. Following this, both parties apologized, but one changed its stance shortly.



Callaway’s CEO Chip Brewer had previously admitted that Callaway Golf did indeed review and approve the ad before it went live. But soon after, the brand abruptly terminated its co-branded equipment deal and marketing campaigns, as well as committed a $1 million donation to charities supporting domestic violence survivors and the prevention of violence against women. Kendrick felt cheated.

So, when a popular golf commentary and fan account on X, Country Club Populist, suggested he should sue Callaway Golf, he didn’t oppose the idea. But why?



Well, according to a post by Flushing It on Friday, August 28, “Good Good CEO Matt Kendrick says Callaway Golf asked them to make the advert, approved it, and is now trying to ‘cover it up by giving a million dollars away.'”

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“He’s also posted on X that he’s ‘not opposed’ to suing Callaway, said ‘I agree’ to a post suggesting Callaway set Good Good up, and he’s ‘down to boycott Callaway Golf.'”

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The post refers to a late-night conversation between Kendrick and various fan accounts on social media. Kendrick alleged on X that Callaway Golf had explicitly requested the advertisement and officially approved it prior to posting. But when the public reacted negatively, Good Good became the scapegoat. When a fan account suggested the same, Kendrick agreed. This framing makes sense given the timeline.



Following the backlash, the PGA Tour asked Good Good to step down as the named title host of the upcoming November Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas. Then, the Golf Channel postponed and heavily edited the fall premiere of “Big Break x Good Good,” completely stripping the brand’s name and imagery from the reality series. On top of that, many stores, including PGA Tour Superstore, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Golf Galaxy, removed Good Good apparel and products from shelves and online stores. Indeed, it looks like Callaway framed Good Good to be the fall guy.

So, when an account suggested Kendrick could sue Callaway Golf, he didn’t oppose it.

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Despite criticism from some fans, many sympathized with Good Good’s position as the scapegoat. It remains to be seen whether he will actually file a lawsuit against Callaway Golf.

