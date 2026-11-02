Good Good Fallout Continues as PGA Tour Officially Names New Austin Championship Sponsor

The Good Good Golf Championship lost its title sponsor in August after the Good Good advertising controversy. On Monday, the PGA Tour announced the tournament has a new name. The event in Austin, scheduled for November 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, is moving forward with a rebrand, and the press release made it official.

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Compliance Solutions, Inc. will take on presenting sponsor duties for the 2026 Austin Championship, as per their press release. The distinction between a title and presenting sponsor comes down to naming rights, financial commitment, and visibility. Title sponsors typically receive the most prominent branding and benefits.

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This comes after tournament director Ian Helm told Golfweek that the event was ready to move forward with the upcoming event even if a last-minute title sponsor doesn’t get involved. Compliance Solutions, which specializes in comprehensive client-centered compliance, accounting, tax, and business advisory services, is far from new at sponsoring events.

Compliance Solutions has been tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship since the event’s debut in 2023. The 2025 edition marked its third consecutive year as the tournament’s title sponsor, cementing an established partnership with the tour.

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Its partnership with the PGA Tour Champions followed in 2025, when it became the presenting sponsor of the Stifel Charity Classic.

“The PGA Tour is pleased to welcome Compliance Solutions as presenting sponsor of the inaugural Austin Championship,” Glod said. “We are proud to have their commitment and support as we prepare to bring this new event online.”

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Compliance Solutions added a new twist to the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season with the Route 66 Cup, a four-event series celebrating the highway’s 100th anniversary. The competition brought a $100,000 bonus pool into play, with players earning points across four stops along the historic route.

The top three finishers shared the prize money, but the biggest reward went to the overall champion, who took home $66,000.

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The company also launched the Sprint to St. Louis in 2026, presented by Compliance Solutions, adding another event to its growing list of golf partnerships.

Compliance Solutions added another competition to its 2026 golf portfolio with the Sprint to St. Louis. The six-event series ran through the final five PGA Tour Champions regular-season tournaments before reaching its conclusion at the Stifel Charity Classic in October. Steven Alker finished on top to claim the overall title.

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But the company’s involvement went beyond the competition itself. Through Folds of Honor Friday, it supported scholarship programs for military families and first responders at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, the Stifel Charity Classic, and the newly announced Austin Championship. Fans and players were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to show their support.

“The PGA Tour and its tournaments do an incredible job of giving back to the communities where they operate and serve,” said Mark Lammert, the founder and president of Compliance Solutions. “We are proud to join forces with the Austin Championship to support the tournament and help elevate the event in its efforts to drive charitable support for the city of Austin and beyond, and to continue to grow the game of golf through the world-class PGA Tour competition on the Canyons course.”

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That being said, this entire thing was necessary because of what happened with Good Golf and Callaway. In August, the popular YouTube golf content and apparel brand released a promotional advertisement for its co-branded Callaway Quantum driver. Meanwhile, in the clip, co-founder Garrett Clark charges into the frame and forearm-shoves fellow creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she reaches for the driver inside a golf bag.

He then stands over her and ominously declares, “Do not touch my new driver.” The ad sparked immediate and widespread backlash for depicting casual violence against a woman. Despite taking down the video and issuing apologies, the fallout was swift and far-reaching. Callaway terminated its multi-year partnership with Good Good. The group also withdrew as the title sponsor of a planned PGA Tour event in Austin.

Meanwhile, Golf Channel scrapped a planned Big Break x Good Good reality show reboot, while major retailers pulled Good Good merchandise from their shelves. Notably, the winner from Big Break x Good Good was supposed to get a spot in the tournament, but that has been scrapped.

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The consequences extended to the company’s leadership as well. In early September, Good Good dismissed CEO Matt Kendrick, president Joe Flannery, and another senior executive. That being said, it appears that with the tournament getting a new name, Good Good’s fall continues even though their YouTube channel has bounced back.