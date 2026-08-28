Good Good Fallout Forces ‘Big Break’ to Be Axed as Golf Channel Sounds Off on Its Return

The return of Big Break was supposed to be a major moment for Golf Channel. Instead, the revival has been caught in the fallout surrounding its high-profile Good Good partnership. Good Good created an ad to launch a driver in partnership with Callaway Golf. The video showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark shoving creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground, which sparked backlash over its depiction of violence.

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The fallout has now reached Golf Channel, leaving the network with a problem far bigger than a delayed premiere. The network has announced what will happen to the show and the 12 competitors at its center.

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“Following recent developments involving Good Good, and including the fact that the intended outcome of the series can no longer be fulfilled, Golf Channel will not be able to complete this season of Big Break as planned. While we are disappointed for the 12 competitors, our production team that worked tirelessly on the season, and the show’s passionate fans, we look forward to Big Break’s return to Golf Channel in 2027,” Golf Channel wrote in an official statement shared via X.

The Big Break series originally ran from 2003 through 2015. NBCUniversal discontinued it amid budget and programming cuts. However, Golf Channel announced a reboot in October 2025 in partnership with Good Good, and in mid-July 2026 the network named the 12 competitors for the season.

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The 2026 reboot aimed to bring together traditional golf broadcasting and the creator economy. Good Good members Sean Walsh and Matt Meneghetti were among the contenders, and Brad Dalke and Tom “Bubbie” Broder signed on as non-playing captains.

Then, on August 21, 2026, Good Good released the ad — and the criticism started almost immediately. The company pulled it down and apologized, but by then the damage was done.

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As a result, Golf Channel first postponed the premiere. The statement noted that a sponsor had requested its branding be removed from the series, so the network moved the premiere from August 25 to September 1, 2026. Reports indicate the sponsor was Golf Galaxy, the show’s presenting sponsors.

Golf Galaxy and Dick’s Sporting Goods subsequently pulled Good Good merchandise from their stores and online platforms. With multiple sponsors backing out, Golf Channel ultimately decided to cancel the series altogether.

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But this is not the only consequence Good Good is facing. In fact, the digital golf entertainment brand has missed out on many enormous opportunities because of this campaign.

Good Good steps away from the Good Good Championship 2026

Big Break wasn’t the only casualty. Good Good had also been set to sponsor a PGA Tour Fall event, scheduled for November 12–15, 2026, and named the Good Good Championship. However, the company announced that after careful discussions with the PGA Tour, it had decided to step down as sponsor.

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“After thoughtful discussions with the PGA Tour and careful reflection, we have decided to step away as sponsor of the Tour event in Austin this fall. We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation,” Good Good wrote in its statement.

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The company added that it remains committed to rebuilding trust in its relationship with the PGA Tour. The Tour, in turn, released a statement backing the decision. The event itself has not been canceled — a new sponsor will be announced in due course — but it has already been renamed from the Good Good Championship to the Austin Championship.

Good Good also lost its deal with Callaway Golf, which cut ties with the company effective immediately and removed the co-branded driver from its website listings.

With the PGA Tour event rebranded and the Big Break revival pushed out of 2026, Good Good is facing a rapidly growing list of consequences from the controversial campaign.