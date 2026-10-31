Good Good Fallout Forces PGA Tour to Address Sponsorship Uncertainty Ahead of Texas Return

It has been over two months since the Good Good Golf controversy, but its fallout continues to be felt. The group’s tournament underwent a significant transformation after Good Good Golf stepped away as title sponsor. Rebranded as the Austin Championship, the event secured Compliance Solutions as its presenting sponsor ahead of its Nov. 12–15 debut at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The tournament has since taken on a new identity.

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“I would say certainly the vision and the identity of this event [have] changed,” Austin Championship tournament director Ian Helm told Golfweek. “I think that’s typical for any PGA Tour event. The lead sponsor obviously has a lot to play with that, along with the venue. Certainly, the identity of this event has changed.

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“But again, at the end of the day, I think the PGA Tour product is extremely strong. Regardless, people here are interested in seeing professional golf played at an extremely high level, which we’re going to be able to produce and deliver.”

The original idea behind the Good Good Golf Championship was to bring social media golf and professional golf together. Good Good would serve as the title sponsor and host, while Golf Channel would revive its popular reality series Big Break as Big Break x Good Good. Aspiring golfers, including former Good Good personality Brad Dalke and Good Good Pros figure Sean Walsh, would compete in challenges, with the winner earning a sponsor exemption into the Championship.

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However, following the Good Good fallout in August, Golf Channel scrapped the entire debut season of Big Break x Good Good, and the winner was ultimately denied the promised PGA Tour exemption. The Austin Championship, in the meantime, is set to move forward without a title sponsor this year. That said, given the PGA Tour’s stature, a last-minute sponsor cannot be ruled out.

Even if no deal materialises, tournament director Helm insists they are prepared to move forward regardless.

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“I think we’re prepared to move forward either way,” he explained. “The PGA Tour has made it clear this event is happening, and they’re supporting this event this year and supporting us and the Austin community. The focus is right now on 2026. Conversations are ongoing with lead sponsors and all those different scenarios.

“There are so many different hypotheticals going into it. Obviously, the closer we get, the more challenging it is operationally and logistically to accomplish those deliverables from a marketing perspective, but you can’t rule anything out.”

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Furthermore, Helm expects the PGA Tour’s 2028 overhaul is going to play further in their favor in terms of sponsors.

“As the PGA Tour goes forward with conversations with all these potential prospects, every prospect is going to have a different budget, a different vision, and a different goal for the event,” he said. “So ultimately, given where we are and going through the format changes, I think it’s playing in our favor. It just opens up more possibilities.”

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Starting in 2028, the PGA Tour will introduce a new two-tier structure: the Championship Series and the Challenger Series. The top tier will feature around 15 regular-season events, alongside the majors and other tournaments, with 120-player fields and purses of at least $20 million. The Challenger Series will have at least 20 events, with 144-player fields and purses starting at $4 million.

Regardless, the upcoming event marks the PGA Tour’s return to Austin three years after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play departed Austin Country Club, bringing a new FedEx Cup Fall event to the Fazio Canyons course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

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And in case you need a refresher, Good Good Golf released a promotional ad for its co-branded Callaway driver. The video showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark shoving female colleague Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she reached for his golf club, before warning her, “Do not touch my new driver.”

The ad was intended as a parody of the horror film Obsession, but viewers criticised it for making light of violence against women.

