Good Good Loses Major Premiere as Sponsor Pulls Branding Amid Callaway Ad Fallout

Good Good was supposed to make its comeback Tuesday night. Instead, the biggest story around the reboot is why fans never got to see it.

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According to NUCLR GOLF on X, citing Golf Channel programming information and David Rumsey, Golf Galaxy, the presenting sponsor of Big Break × Good Good, asked for its branding to be removed from the show.

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Golf Channel then pushed the premiere to September 1, saying it needed time for “necessary production updates.”

🚨#UPDATE — Golf Galaxy, the presenting sponsor of Good Good x Big Break is the one who has requested to remove its branding from the show, which was scheduled to premiere tonight, per @_DavidRumsey. https://t.co/r0Eq6fFXxI— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 25, 2026

That sounds simple, but it’s not. Just days before the premiere, Good Good faced major backlash over a Callaway driver advertisement.

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The video showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark pushing Good Good Girls member and former Division I golfer Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she reached for his new driver. He then stood over her and told her not to touch it.

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The video was removed within a day. But by then, the damage had already spread. Good Good apologized on Saturday, saying the video showed behavior that did not represent its values.

CEO Matt Kendrick also told employees that the company would review its creative approval process, personally approve future content, and donate the proceeds from the driver campaign to a local organization supporting women.

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Still, the controversy did not simply disappear when the video was deleted. Now, with Golf Galaxy reportedly asking to remove its branding and Big Break × Good Good being delayed, the fallout has reached the TV show itself. That is what makes this situation so dramatic.

In fact, Front Office Sports has even found out that various PGA Tour stores have pulled Good Good merchandise in light of these events.

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A show that was meant to be a big comeback for one of golf’s most recognizable TV franchises is now arriving under a cloud of controversy before viewers have even seen the first episode. Golf Channel has not said that the sponsor request was directly caused by the Callaway ad. But the timing speaks for itself, and fans will naturally connect the two events.

The premiere is now scheduled for September 1. By then, the question will not just be whether Big Break × Good Good can deliver good golf and entertainment. It will be whether the show can move past a controversy that had nothing to do with the competition itself, but may now define its launch.

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PGA Tour commissioner Brian Rolapp was also asked about the controversy on Tuesday. He said Good Good’s first response was disappointing, a little defensive, and too late. However, he added that the company had made some progress over the past 24 hours.

When asked if the controversy could affect Good Good’s sponsorship of the new PGA Tour event, the Good Good Championship, Rolapp said the situation was still “fluid.” The event is scheduled for November 12-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

Callaway has also faced criticism over the ad. CEO Chip Brewer admitted that the company had approved the video before it was released. He called that decision a mistake and said Callaway was taking the issue seriously as it deals with the fallout.

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Why This Matters Beyond One Sponsor Pulling Out

A one-week delay for a reality show may not sound like a big deal. But this is happening to a brand that has become one of golf’s biggest success stories.

Good Good built its name on fun, likable content and strong fan support. Now, it faces a serious test to see if that goodwill can survive a major mistake.

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Big Break also brings plenty of nostalgia. This is the show’s 24th season. It originally ran from 2003 to 2015 and helped introduce players like Tony Finau to a wider audience. Bringing the show back with Good Good was meant to combine that nostalgia with the new generation of golf fans. The winner is also set to receive a sponsor’s exemption into the Good Good Championship.

Instead, the comeback is now caught up in a controversy that has nothing to do with golf.

Golf Galaxy asking to remove its branding is a major warning sign. Sponsors do not usually take such a step just days before a show’s premiere unless they are worried about their image. Now, the big question is whether Good Good can repair the damage and keep its other partnerships, including its title sponsorship of the Austin event.

For now, Big Break × Good Good has been pushed to next Tuesday. But when the show finally airs, the controversy may be impossible to ignore.