Good Good Refuses To Slow Down After Ad Scandal As Views Hold and Sales Surge

Ben Hogan’s return from a near-fatal 1949 car accident to win the 1950 U.S. Open, followed by several more major victories, is widely regarded as one of golf’s greatest comeback stories. However, YouTube content creator group Good Good Golf may be giving Hogan some competition. Since its August social media advertising scandal, Front Office Sports reports that the channel has bounced back and shows little sign of slowing down.

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According to the outlet, the channel resumed uploading videos on August 29 and has posted nine videos since the controversy. Not to mention, they have posted seven episodes of their Golfing 50 States in 50 Days series. More importantly, though, the videos are averaging just under a million views, which is not out of the norm for the channel’s performance.

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In addition, Social Blade data reveals the channel gained 20K subscribers over the last 30 days. And FOS notes that people aren’t watching their videos simply to critique them after the controversy. Instead, the majority of the comment sections in such videos have been positive. While some viewers say the backlash has made them want to support Good Good, one viewer said they had barely watched Good Good recently but were now watching every video to show support.

Meanwhile, despite losing distribution through major retailers, Good Good says its merchandise business remains healthy through other channels. In fact, its spokesperson told FOS that its online stores reportedly experienced their “biggest traffic days ever” during the final week of August, and two-thirds of the buyers were actually first-time customers.

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Moreover, the spokesperson said its website continues to generate strong and sustained revenue, particularly through its popular hats. Meanwhile, hundreds of golf-course pro shops around the U.S. still carry Good Good merchandise, and most of those shops did not remove the products. And interestingly enough, the company told FOS last month that it “sees an opportunity to re-engage former retail partners in the future.”

However, Dick’s, Golf Galaxy, Target, and PGA Tour Superstore have not commented on the claims. In any case, good news for Good Good hasn’t just been on the numbers front. Creators Alexis Miestowski and Marissa Wenzler have been named co-general managers of Dallas Horsemen, a Grass League franchise, in September. This is important for the company because they have never previously had female general managers.

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As for losing Callaway as their partner, the long-term consequences remain unclear. It’s worth noting, though, that the golf equipment brand’s stock is down 9 percent from the August 21 release, but overall it remained up 22 percent for the year. And Callaway is set to report its third-quarter earnings on November 11, which could reveal how the end of the partnership has affected the golf equipment brand.

Not to forget the Good Good Championship, which remains scheduled for November 12 to 15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. However, since Good Good dropped its title sponsorship, it goes by the Austin Championship with the original $6 million purse. And lastly, Golf Channel’s Big Break series, which was sponsored by Good Good, is set to be revamped without the YouTube channel.

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With all that said, what caused all these problems for Good Good Golf?

The controversy that sparked chaos for Good Good Golf

In August 2026, Good Good Golf faced major backlash over a promotional ad for a co-branded Callaway Quantum driver. The ad depicted co-founder Garrett Clark shoving creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground after she reached for the club. Intended as a parody of the horror film Obsession, the 60-second video was criticized for trivializing violence against women and was removed within hours.

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Good Good apologized, while Callaway CEO Chip Brewer later acknowledged the company had approved the ad and said that “approval should never have happened.” On August 27, Callaway immediately ended its partnership with Good Good and pledged $1 million to organizations supporting survivors and preventing violence against women. Good Good also stepped down as title sponsor of a planned PGA Tour event in Austin, while Golf Channel canceled its Big Break x Good Good reboot.

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Meanwhile, major retailers pulled Good Good merchandise, and the company later parted ways with CEO Matt Kendrick and President Joe Flannery.

Although it’s clear that the controversy massively affected Good Good Golf, it appears the company has managed to bounce back from its fall.