Good Good’s Garrett Clark Issues New Statement on Controversial Callaway Ad as Woman Influencer Faces Unending Hate

Good Good Golf’s now-deleted Callaway driver ad is still in the news. The ‘Obsession’ skit sparked a wave of backlash, prompting the PGA Tour CEO to criticize it and multiple retailers, including PGA Tour Superstore, Golf Galaxy, and Target, to remove its products from shelves and online. Co-founder Garrett Clark recently addressed the fallout in an eight-minute video on X. He apologized on behalf of Good Good, calling the harsh comments justified, but also pointed out the inappropriate and ugly comments directed at Alexis Miestowski, the female creator featured in the controversial ad.

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“I wanted to first start by saying I personally want to apologize for playing the role in this skit, in this ad, to the magnitude that I did. And then, on behalf of the Good Good marketing team, I wanted to apologize as well because this is not at all what we stand for. I want everyone to know that I do not support DV abuse or any of that kind, so that’s the first thing I want to say,” he said.

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The ad’s premise: the main character becomes “obsessed” with his driver, and anyone who touches it gets pulled into that obsession too. But after reflecting on the ad, Clark admits it is a “terrible” concept in hindsight, saying that his “skin was crawling” once he saw it online.

Clark then acknowledged why the ad would have hurt sentiments, but soon shifted his focus to Alexis Miestowski, who has been facing a torrent of abusive messages since the ad went live.

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He read two specific, insensitive, and abusive comments: one directed at domestic abuse and the other at her womanhood.

Clark found the comments completely unacceptable, highlighting the apparent contradiction of people condemning the ad’s violent framing while sending violent, degrading messages to the female content creator herself. He argued that Good Good and he could accept criticism, but Miestowski shouldn’t be a target.

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That said, according to NUCLR Golf’s latest X post, The Telegraph reported that the fallout has extended beyond social media backlash into business consequences, with their sponsorship deal with the PGA Tour reportedly under strain.

Clark closed by reaffirming Good Good’s stated commitment to growing women’s golf, pointing to the brand’s “Good Good Girls” content and its inclusion of women in live events. He further said that the criticism of the ad had spurred important conversations about inclusivity in the sport, adding that he hoped fans would move past the incident so the brand could keep building on that goal.

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Clark’s public naming of abuse marks a shift from Good Good’s initial response.