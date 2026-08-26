Good Good Suffers Another Blow as Target Pulls Products, PGA Tour Pressured to Cut Ties Over Callaway Ad Fallout

In March 2025, Good Good closed a $45 million funding round and turned that momentum into history. Essentially, it marked the first digital golf brand to land title sponsorship for a PGA Tour event. The channel referred to the Good Good Championship as proof that the YouTube-born company belonged in golf’s biggest room. However, that deal is now hanging by a thread.

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On August 26, NUCLR Golf posted a report by The Telegraph on X: “The PGA Tour seems almost certain to ditch Good Good as title sponsors as the backlash gathers pace to the content creators’ advert that depicted a woman being pushed to the ground.” The reports are “almost certain,” with Ponte Vedra Beach already lining up replacement sponsors should it pull the plug on Austin’s event.

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The cause of this mounting pressure is a now-deleted Callaway driver ad that Good Good posted last Friday. It featured Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark running up behind employee and golfer Alexis Miestowski and shoving her to the ground. According to the makers, the clip was a parody of the film “Obsession.” Fans and advocacy groups alike reasonably read it as trivializing violence against women. As a result, questions spread across social platforms even after Good Good pulled it down.

But the backlash didn’t stop, reaching the ears of PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, who had to address the fallout directly. His tone made it clear the tour’s patience was thin, but they were still willing to talk things out.

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“What we saw was concerning is clearly not aligned with the PGA Tour values,” Rolapp said then. He further added that Good Good’s initial response was “disappointing,” and “a bit defensive and late.”

That said, Good Good’s career is already in jeopardy, as the PGA Tour is not the only one looking to cut them out.

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Per NUCLR Golf, Target has become the latest retailer to pull Good Good merchandise off its shelves and online stores this week. It joins PGA Tour Superstore, Golf Galaxy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods in doing so.

Apart from that, just a few hours ago, the Golf Channel confirmed postponing the premiere of its new “Big Break X Good Good” series after the sponsor reportedly requested that the show remove its branding entirely.

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Most certainly, the fallout is bad, and it has cost the company an enormous amount. The Good Good Championship was always more than a tournament for them. It was the PGA Tour’s biggest bet on creator-driven golf. It also brought in a younger audience that the tour has chased for years. Good Good’s rise from a five-person YouTube channel in 2020 to a company with a $45 million valuation made it an obvious partner. The Fazio Canyon course at Omni Barton Creek Resort was supposed to host 120 players for FedEx Cup points this November.

Now, with retailers already pulling product and television partners backing out, the question isn’t whether the tour is uncomfortable. It’s how much longer the partnership survives before Austin gets a new title sponsor entirely.