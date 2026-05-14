‘Goofballs’: Fans Melt as Justin Thomas Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter Molly at PGA Championship

Justin Thomas is a 2x PGA Championship winner, and the major event always excites him. This time, though, he is not the only one excited for the second major of the season.

“@pgachampionship starts tomorrow… safe to say Molly and I are excited,” the American professional wrote as the caption of an Instagram post.

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The post features two images, each with Thomas and his daughter Molly enjoying the swings at their stay at the PGA Championship. These images capture the father-daughter connection. Molly Grace Thomas was born on November 18, 2024. JT introduced her publicly on Instagram shortly after. Since then, she has been part of many of his Instagram posts, including the one where she was at Augusta National for the Masters Par-3 Contest.

The swing also didn’t appear in his posts for the first time. When Molly turned one-year-old on November 18, 2025, the 16x PGA Tour winner shared some images of her on the swing to wish her a happy birthday.

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“Hoping @jillian_thomas3 and I can do our best to make you smile and happy like your swing does,” he wrote in the caption.

The swing clearly is the happy place for Molly, and now Justin Thomas has started enjoying it too.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

These fun moments shared with her little one could be exactly what Justin Thomas would need before heading into the 2026 PGA Championship. The actual event is scheduled to run from May 14 to May 17, 2026, at Aronimink Golf Club. The PGA Tour pro won the event in 2017 and then in 2022. While this brings excitement, it also adds pressure to perform again at an event where he has given exceptional performances in the past.

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His numbers show only a decent chance of him winning. Of the 7 starts he had this season, JT made the cut in 6. His best performance came at the Players Championship, where he finished T8. At the Masters, he finished T41. However, the good thing is that he is heading into the second major of the season with a solo 13 at the Truist Championship.

But that’s something he would worry about tomorrow. For now, he is enjoying some quality time with Molly, and fans are in awe.

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Fans react with emojis and heartfelt messages for Justin Thomas and Molly

Fans quickly flooded the comments section. They were admiring Justin Thomas’ wholesome snapshots alongside daughter Molly. Many reactions reflected how strongly followers have connected with his growing family moments.

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One of the comments came from the WWE sensation Nikki Bella. As a mother herself, she knew that emojis could say more than words for this moment. Therefore, she reacted with “🥹🥹🥹.” She married Artem Chigvintsev and has a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, born in 2020.

Her comment perfectly captures the emotional response many fans have whenever Thomas shares moments with Molly. It’s the connection Justin Thomas shares with his family that makes these moments more special. The reaction echoes the emotional scenes from his 2025 RBC Heritage win, where JT admitted he had to avoid looking at wife Jillian and Molly during the closing moments because it nearly brought him to tears.

Golf influencer Bradley Wright also chimed in, writing, “The best.” It mirrors the praise the American pro has regularly received for his father-daughter content, especially after his viral “family practice session” from late March 2026. He introduced Molly to swinging a real golf club. Fans and fellow players alike praised that side of Thomas. Many even said that fatherhood has brought out a new layer of joy in the 2x major champion.

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Other followers leaned into the playful energy of the post. One fan commented, “Look at these goofballs 😜.” A reaction that fits Thomas’ reputation for sharing humorous family content. Whether it was dressing up with Molly for Halloween or joking about suffering a “dad life” injury from one of her toys, he has consistently shown a more relaxed and funny side when with his one-year-old.

Similar sentiments were reflected across most comments. One fan wrote, “Cute 🥰,” while the other said, “Love that Justin with cutest girl.” Molly has become a familiar and beloved presence among Thomas’ followers.

The overwhelming fan reaction showed how much supporters enjoy seeing this softer side of Justin Thomas. As he prepares for another run at the PGA Championship, the heartwarming moments with Molly may provide the perfect balance of joy and motivation.