‘Got Issues With Drugs’: TV Figure Raises Serious Questions as Tiger Woods’ DUI Fallout Grows

On March 27, Tiger Woods got into a DUI accident, and it has raised one question: Is Woods suffering from addiction? Stephen A. Smith, a sports media personality who once called Woods a “recreational golfer,” believes that to be the case.

In a bold statement, Smith stated on The Stephen A. Smith Show, “My brother, you got issues with drugs… I have no evidence of it, but I think it’s conceivable that it’s pain meds. It’s pain meds. I can understand that.”

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The claim of addiction to painkillers mainly stems from his reliance on prescription opioids for treating intense, ongoing pain from various injuries, such as repeated back and knee operations. Starting in spring 2014, he’d already endured four back surgeries, including a spinal fusion just two months before a widely covered wreck.

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He has experienced several DUI incidents where drugs, such as Vicodin, Xanax, and Ambien, were detected in his system, usually following extensive pain relief treatments. Woods has often indicated his struggles as well. After his most recent back surgery in 2017, Woods reported experiencing nerve pain with every activity and feeling overwhelmed. That same year, he also entered rehab for prescription painkiller dependency.

Most damning of all is this fact: his most recent crash happened months after lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025. He was in pain, admittedly. This time, Woods passed the Breathalyzer but refused the urine test.

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So, could it be that he is indeed addicted to pain meds? Addiction medical specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky says yes.

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Interestingly, the meds were present during his previous arrests as well. In 2009, Woods drove while strongly impaired by Vicodin and sleeping pills, smashing his car near his Florida residence. In 2017, he was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription drugs such as Dilaudid, Ambien, and THC. Officers discovered him asleep at the wheel, engine running, roughly 15 miles from his home.

Woods explained to police that he was using the meds to relieve discomfort from recent back surgery. He ultimately pled guilty to reckless driving and joined a diversion program designed for first-time DUI offenders. Yet in his 2021 crash, which led to serious leg injuries, Woods tested negative for any medications.

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Meanwhile, Smith has often been a critic of Woods. In 2025, he stated, “I mean no disrespect. To me Tiger Woods is a recreational golfer at this point.”

That did sound like disrespect and generated quite a lot of buzz in the popular media. So, is this the final chapter of criticism for Tiger Woods? Hardly.

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What the golf world wants for Tiger Woods

“First domino should be to take Tiger’s name off the LA Open Genesis…not a good look. Next, the Hero. As a former player myself, as well as a broadcaster, I couldn’t even show my face again. His kids will suffer as well, shamefully and selfishly,” veteran pro Mark Lye stated in a recent X post.

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Even Brandel Chamblee has already given a verdict on the situation.

“Well, why would he need to play golf anymore? I think he should probably ask himself that. Consider not playing golf anymore,” Chamblee stated during a discussion on Golf Channel.

His concern isn’t a fluke. Since the 2021 car crash, Woods has performed poorly, if anything. Since then, he has participated in 11 tournaments and consistently finished far behind on the leaderboard. Not to mention his last three stints in a major in 2024 handed him back-to-back missed cuts. Chamblee’s suggestion that his playing years are behind him is a given.

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Other pros like Kevin Kisner have also shared their thoughts, with Kisner calling it “very disturbing.”

So really, this is a conversation that won’t die so quickly.