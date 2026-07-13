‘Grand Slam for Missed Cuts’: 3x PGA Tour Winner Issues Bold Prediction About Bryson DeChambeau’s the Open Result

In 1930, Bobby Jones won all four majors in a season. And to this day, he remains the only golfer to do so. Yes, Tiger Woods won four majors in a row across two seasons, but not in the same calendar year (the U.S. Open, Open Championship, and PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters Tournament in 2001). However, a three-time PGA Tour winner and on-course reporter for CBS Sports thinks Bryson DeChambeau will achieve the exact opposite during The Open Championship this week.

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“Miss cut for sure,” Johnson Wagner said in a July 13 interview with CBS News. “This is not a good setup for him. He does not play well in high winds. I think Bryson misses the cut and goes for the DeChambeau Grand Slam of [missed cuts] in the majors this year.”

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DeChambeau’s spot in the 154th Open Championship came thanks to his 2024 U.S. Open win (Category 11), top-10 finish in the 2025 Open Championship (Category 4), and 37th spot on the Official World Golf Rankings (Category 5). Despite qualifying, he didn’t exactly have the best performance in the first three majors of this season. The 32-year-old has already missed cuts in all three, with The Open being his last opportunity to break that curse.

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Compared to last year, the American golfer has tripled the number of missed cuts this season. He finished T5 in the Masters, T2 in the PGA Championship, T10 in the Open Championship, and missed the cut in the U.S. Open last year. His 2026 performance is a far cry from his two major wins (2020 and 2024 U.S. Opens).

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DeChambeau hasn’t made the cut since his last win at Shinnecock Hills. In 2026, he finished tied for 11th and third in his outings at LIV Golf Andalucía and LIV Golf Korea, respectively. Notably, before missing the cut at this year’s U.S. Open, he reflected on his performances in the majors and even made a difficult admission.

“To be honest, missed cuts are gonna happen. I might miss all four of them in majors this year. That’s just golf. Like, I’m playing great. I just haven’t shown up when it mattered most.”

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While embarrassing, the 32-year-old isn’t the only one to have achieved this feat. In 2025, Australian golfer Cameron Smith played and missed the cut in all four major events. That doesn’t diminish his accomplishments, as he won the 2022 Open Championship. Similar to DeChambeau, Smith also played for LIV Golf. Another example would be Japan’s Shugo Imahira.

Imahira, who plays on the Japan Golf Tour, failed to make the cut in all four majors in 2019. That being said, DeChambeau has one final opportunity not to include his name on the “missed cut Grand Slam” list. And that opportunity begins on Thursday.