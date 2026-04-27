Grant Horvat Announces Unexpected Q-School for $4M PGA Tour Event as Suspended Pro Becomes a Commissioner

The PGA Tour suspended Wesley Bryan for making YouTube golf content. Now he’s the commissioner of a qualifier that feeds directly into a $4 million PGA Tour event. Interesting, right? This Q-School format is equally intriguing, too.

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Grant Horvat announced “The Q at Myrtle Beach” 2026, kicking off April 27th, where eight players compete for a single sponsor exemption into the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which will start from May 7th to 10th.

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Wesley Bryan, a PGA Tour winner banned indefinitely in April 2025 for participating in “LIV Duels,” a YouTube event tied to LIV Golf, is running the whole thing. The format is a two-day elimination structure: a 1v1 match play round first, with only the winners advancing to an 18-hole stroke play qualifier for the spot.

This structure almost clarifies why it’s being called a Q-School, but an unexpected one. The real PGA Tour Q-School runs multi-stage stroke play across large fields with full Tour status on the line. The format is eight players, one tournament spot, and a content-friendly setup. The label fits because the logic is the same: earn your way in, survive elimination, and the best player advances to the bigger stage.

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The match play round adds elimination before a single stroke counts in the qualifier, meaning one bad hole can end your shot at a PGA Tour start before day two even begins. The prize at the end: a sponsor exemption into a tournament with a winner’s share of approximately $720,000.

The eight-player field includes Horvat, George Bryan, Chance Taylor, Ryan Ruffels, Luke Kwon, Sam Heung Min, Peter Finch, and Micah Morris.

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This isn’t happening for the first time, though. In 2024, Matt Atkins won and finished T46 at the Myrtle Beach Classic at minus-6. The event earned the PGA Tour’s “Best In-Class Element” award that year and is credited as the inspiration for the Tour’s Creator Classic. In 2025, Nathan Franks took the spot at -3, edging Joe Hooks and Tyler Watts, who finished tied at -2.

Horvat’s presence carries context. In July 2025, he declined a sponsor exemption into the Barracuda Championship because the Tour would not allow him to film his rounds. He made his PGA Tour debut at The American Express in January 2026. The Q at Myrtle Beach, built around content production alongside competition, is precisely the format he was looking for when he walked away from that Barracuda invite.

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Wesley Bryan’s role closes a pointed loop: the player suspended for producing YouTube golf content is now writing the rules for a YouTube qualifier feeding into the Tour that banned him.

Bryan’s suspension bars him from Tour competition, but this event operates outside that boundary entirely.”

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Why Wesley Bryan’s suspension has no bearing here

Wesley Bryan is free to participate in the Q at Myrtle Beach with no conflict of eligibility, as it is not a Tour event. As commissioner, he’s in charge of the event’s entire architecture, from setting the format and organizing pairings to running the day-to-day structure. Despite his current standing, his 2017 Tour win and experience in competition give him credibility in that seat.

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Imago FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 26: Wesley Bryan hits from the 9th tee during the second round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational on May 26, 2017 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: MAY 26 PGA Golf Herren – DEAN & DELUCA Invitational – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon17052617

Progress Worth TX May 26 Wesley Bryan Hits From The 9th Tea during The Second Round of The Dean & DeLuca Invitational ON May 26 2017 AT Colonial Country Club in Progress Worth TX Photo by George Walker Icon Sports Wire Golf May 26 PGA Golf men Dean & DeLuca Invitational Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon17052617

Bryan never needed Tour access to have a toehold in the creator world. He built an independent platform, through Bryan Bros Golf, and regular working partnerships with Horvat that exist on their own terms, one the Tour has no power over.

Now that independence is becoming larger in scope. Wesley Bryan is working with George Bryan and Horvat on “Your Golf Tour,” a dedicated competitive series that will be filmed in 2026. The golfer is building himself in the creator golf space, but not just as a participant.