Grant Horvat Joined By Brad Dalke as He Finally Reveals Full Roster for $1M Creators Golf Tour

For years, YouTube golf ran on handshake matches and one-off collabs. No one owned a season, ran a standings table, or put seven figures on the line. However, that changes this year, all thanks to Grant Horvat and Bryan Bros Golf. After months of announcing Your Golf Tour, the full roster of 16 creators is now out.

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Grant Horvat, George Bryan, Wesley Bryan, Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark, Peter Finch, Roger Steele, Luke Kwon, Ryan Ruffels, Josh Kelley, Chance Taylor, Sam Heung Min Tooms, Sean Walsh, Taco Golf, and Micah Morris are there. Wildcards are still to be confirmed. The roster reflects the standard.

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Ruffels clearly arrives in form. Brad Dalke, runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, brings a competitive pedigree. Garrett Clark, founder of Good Good Golf, is among the most-watched golf creators globally. Micah Morris and Luke Kwon have both built their channels specifically around competitive golf. Wesley Bryan’s story here is worth knowing.

He was banned from the PGA Tour indefinitely in April 2025 for playing in LIV Duels. He clearly did not wait around and helped build a Tour instead. He is a PGA Tour winner, now suspended, and is co-founding a creator Tour with a $1 million prize. Notably, this new-age Tour surely did not come together overnight.

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From around 2022, Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros started collaborating more, drawn together by a specific approach: competitive golf over entertainment fluff. Match formats, team challenges, and stroke-play series followed through 2023 and 2024, with Wesley’s PGA Tour winner status adding credibility and George’s production background giving the content structure. So, by the time they announced Your Golf Tour in March 2026, the working relationship was already three years deep.

Golf’s digital audience has already shown what it can do. Last year’s Internet Invitational pulled around 27 million YouTube views across six episodes, with no prize money attached. Your Golf Tour is taking that same appetite and putting $1 million on the table across a structured four-event season. The stroke-play finale will be held at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas.

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Before the roster reveal, The Q at Myrtle Beach proved the model works.

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Grant Horvat’s Myrtle Beach qualifier gave a creator a PGA Tour start

Grant Horvat organized a creator qualifier in Myrtle Beach; the prize was not a trophy. There were eight players with one PGA Tour sponsor exemption on the line. There was match-play elimination on day one and stroke play on day two. Ryan Ruffels won it and won around $720,000. His post-round words captured exactly what the moment meant.

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“What an opportunity as a YouTube creator to play a PGA Tour event,” he said, also crediting the Bryan Bros., Grant Horvat, and every sponsor who made the exemption possible.

The Q at Myrtle Beach confirmed that creators could handle genuine competitive pressure, that the format translated, and that the audience would follow. By the time the Your Golf Tour roster dropped on May 4, 2026, this event had already done the groundwork.