Grant Horvat Joins Rickie Fowler & Other Elite Names as He Signs With $2 Billion Giant

Horvat left Good Good in 2022 with nothing but a camera and a competitive game. Three years later, he owns stakes in two golf companies, runs a creator tour, and just signed with the most powerful agency in sports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the FOS report, Provisions Golf, the longtime management agency of Grant Horvat and the Bryan Brothers, has been acquired by The Team, the recently rebranded firm founded by Casey Wasserman. The deal puts Horvat and Bryan Bros Golf on the same roster as PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, and LIV Golf’s Cam Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers back the move. The Team, which generated $900Min revenue in 2024, is valued at over $2B. Horvat and the Bryans have a following of more than 4 million on YouTube and Instagram alone, with Horvat’s YouTube ad revenue estimated to be close to $500,000 annually. And unlike most creators who are living off sponsorship fees, Horvat has been building equity. The golfer also has stakes in Takomo Golf and Primo Golf Apparel and is endorsed by OluKai footwear. That’s no creator at the door. That’s a business walking through this.

Notably, that portfolio already had connections inside The Team’s roster before any deal was signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he shot a “5 Under Challenge” video with Rickie Fowler at Tquesta Country Club in Florida, where Fowler is a member, and Horvat plays regularly. Fowler was coming off a right shoulder injury that had kept him away from competitive golf for over two months.

And the Finau connection runs similarly. Grant Horvat and Tony Finau have played together at Alpine Country Club in Utah and in a 3v1 match at Victory Ranch, both featured on Horvat’s channel. These weren’t one-off appearances. They were collaborations that occurred repeatedly and built real familiarity. Now, with The Team, that familiarity has a business structure around it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @granthorvat/Instagram

The agency itself made the case during early conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions founders Joe Gilliland and Josh Morgan are joining The Team as SVPs of creators. What sealed the deal wasn’t just valuation. “When we first were having conversations with them, they immediately opened up the door for some of our guys to go and film with some of their biggest talent,” Gilliland said. The access to bridge traditional golf and the digital space was the deciding factor.

Jason Ranne, The Team’s president of global talent representation, called it “giving a new life to the sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the digital golf space is not standing still either.

Good Good Golf, repped by WME, is reviving Golf Channel’s Big Break. Barstool’s Internet Invitational is planning its second edition. The People’s League is in season two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions currently has just one other full-time employee beyond Gilliland and Morgan. That changes now. “This is going to allow us to really grow,” Morgan said. With a $2 billion firm behind them, the scaling starts immediately.

And the agency deal is only one part of the story.

Grant Horvat’s $1 million bet on creators

For years, YouTube golf ran on one-off collabs and informal matches. Your Golf Tour changes that completely. Grant Horvat and the Bryan Brothers are running a structured four-event season with 16 creators, standings, and $1 million in prize money. The stroke-play finale lands at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roster is what sets the tone. Brad Dalke is a 2016 U.S. Second Amateur. Ryan Ruffels is in the zone. Good Good Golf was founded by Garrett Clark. Micah Morris and Luke Kwon have an entire channel centered around competitive golf. This is not a casual invitation. This is a race with real competitive depth.

Wesley Bryan is no ordinary face in the mix. April 2025 saw him banned indefinitely from the PGA Tour for playing in LIV Duels; he didn’t quietly go away. Instead, he founded a Tour. No script was written for a suspended PGA Tour winner to build a $1 million creator circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this format has been like before. Last year’s Internet Invitational had six episodes with no prize money and received about 27 million YouTube views. Golf Tour takes that same desire and adds real money on the line. This is what Horvat and the Bryans have been working toward since 2022. It’s calculated timing.