Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Grant Thornton Invitational has returned with its signature mixed-team format and a $4 million purse, cementing its place as a season-ending showcase where PGA Tour and LPGA stars compete side by side. Sixteen teams converge at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, from December 12–14, battling across three distinct formats for one of golf’s most lucrative team paydays.

The winners split $1 million. That’s $500,000 per player—25% of the total purse. It’s a ratio that exceeds the standard 18% winner’s share on the Tour, making the financial incentive impossible to ignore. The payout structure guarantees every team walks away with something. The no-cut format ensures sponsor visibility and guaranteed earnings across the board.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money:

1st $1,000,000 $500,000 2nd $560,000 $280,000 3rd $330,000 $165,000 4th $250,000 $125,000 5th $215,000 $107,500 6th $190,000 $95,000 7th $180,000 $90,000 8th $170,000 $85,000 9th $160,000 $80,000 10th $150,000 $75,000 11th $145,000 $72,500 12th $140,000 $70,000 13th $135,000 $67,500 14th $130,000 $65,000 15th $125,000 $62,500 16th $120,000 $60,000

The field strength reinforces the tournament’s legitimacy. Tournament analysis showed this year’s roster features 137 combined career victories between both the Tours, including nine titles from the 2025 season alone. The LPGA contingent includes Nelly Korda (world No. 2), Lydia Ko (No. 6), Lilia Vu (No. 8), and Charley Hull (No. 5). On the PGA Tour side, the field includes champions Jason Day, Wyndham Clark, and Tony Finau.

Defending champions Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit return after posting a tournament-record 27-under in 2024. Lydia Ko and Jason Day, who won the inaugural 2023 edition at 26-under, are back for another run. The Canadian duo of Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners has finished second and fourth in the first two editions.

The three-day format tests different aspects of team chemistry. Friday’s opening round uses a scramble, where both players hit from the best ball position until holed. Saturday shifts to foursomes, where teammates take turns hitting the same ball. Sunday’s finale features modified four-ball, the tournament’s signature innovation. Both players tee off, then switch balls for their second shots.

The format neutralizes distance advantages and highlights precision, forcing men to display ball-striking with longer clubs while allowing women to attack greens with scoring clubs. For a detailed breakdown of how each format works, see the complete tournament format explanation.

Grant Thornton Invitational’s evolution to season-ending showcase

The Grant Thornton Invitational ended a 24-year absence of mixed-team golf. The last such event was the JCPenney Classic, which ran from 1960 to 1999. When the tournament launched in 2023, it gave fans something special to look forward to at the end of the year.

The purse has been held at $4 million since the 2023 launch. That consistency signals sponsor commitment and tour investment in the concept. Tiburón has hosted 24 consecutive years of December golf at Greg Norman’s design in southwest Florida since 2001.

The tournament sits in golf’s traditional “Silly Season”—the December window when both tours conclude. But the $4 million purse and elite field strength push it beyond exhibition status. It’s co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA, though it doesn’t award FedExCup or CME Globe points. What it does offer is an equal platform, equal prize money, and an equal spotlight for 32 players who rarely compete together during the season.