‘Great Honor to Be Here’: Presidents Cup Hero Jacob Bridgeman Addresses Donald Trump After Team USA’s Dramatic Presidents Cup Win

Jacob Bridgeman had already delivered the defining moment of his Presidents Cup debut. Less than a month after securing Team USA’s victory at Medinah Country Club, the rookie golfer once again stood alongside President Donald Trump. He attended the South Carolina rally, where he reflected on the historic Sunday comeback at the biennial event.

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Trump invited Bridgeman to speak at the rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, on October 21, 2026. Speaking to the crowd in his home state, the 26-year-old thanked the president for the invitation.

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“It’s a great honor to be here with you guys in South Carolina in my home state, in the Upstate, where I was born and raised. I went to Chapman High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina. I live in Greenville now. And I attended the best university in the state, Clemson,” he said at the rally.

“So I just thank the President, Donald Trump, for having me here. It’s been great to get to know him and to have him, as you mentioned, at the President’s Cup, watching us have a pretty historic comeback on Sunday. And thank you to my Captain, Brandt Snedeker. He had some good remarks for us after the round, after the tournament, for our President here. So thank you to him. And I’m just glad to be here with you guys and glad to represent one of the best states in the country.”

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Jacob Bridgeman’s remarks combined an appreciation for Donald Trump with pride in his South Carolina roots.

He was referring to September 27, when the United States overturned a three-point deficit against the International Team to win the Presidents Cup 17-13.

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The Americans entered the final day trailing 10½-7½ at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. They responded with a dominant singles performance, winning nine matches and halving another to take the session 9½-2½.

The victory extended the United States’ winning streak in the competition to 11 consecutive editions and improved its overall Presidents Cup record to 14-1-1.

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Bridgeman’s appearance at the rally brought the story back to the golfer who delivered the decisive point. Though Bridgeman finished 1-2-0 overall, his decisive singles victory against Min Woo Lee secured the winning point.

But his debut wasn’t without any drama.

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Many fans questioned Snedeker’s decision to include him and Jackson Koivun on the team. However, the captain defended his decision to include Jacob Bridgeman by pointing to his Genesis Invitational performance.

“What he did earlier this year, winning the Genesis Invitational and staring down Rory McIlroy and coming out on top, was pretty impressive,” Snedeker said.

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Therefore, the Presidents Cup debutant made sure to acknowledge Snedeker, who selected him as one of his captain’s picks for the American team.

The reference carried added significance because Snedeker had publicly thanked Trump after the Americans completed their comeback at Medinah.

“He told me (he) was going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it,” Snedeker said after the victory.

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The captain also recalled promising Trump that the team would give him the credit if the Americans completed the comeback.

“And I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker added.

Trump attended the final day of the Presidents Cup, watching the United States recover from its deficit and secure the trophy.

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Bridgeman Turned a Difficult Presidents Cup Debut Into a Defining Moment

Bridgeman’s path to the winning point was far from straightforward. The rookie finished his first Presidents Cup with a 1-2-0 record, losing both of his foursomes matches before winning the singles contest that secured the trophy for the United States.

The choice ultimately paid off at the decisive moment.

Facing Australia’s Min Woo Lee in Sunday’s singles session, Jacob Bridgeman fell behind for the first time after a bogey on the 15th hole. He responded by winning the 16th and 18th holes with pars.

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Lee made bogey on the final hole, leaving Bridgeman with a short par putt to win the match 1 up and secure the point that took the United States to the 15½ points required for victory.

The finish capped a comeback on two levels. Team USA recovered from its overall deficit, while Bridgeman overcame a late setback in his own match to deliver the deciding point.

Reflecting on the finish, he said, “It was the coolest moment. I felt like I held in my emotions all day. To let it out on the last hole is pretty sweet.”

He now looks forward to building on the momentum from his breakthrough year. The 26-year-old established himself as one of the PGA Tour’s notable emerging players in 2026.

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He won the Genesis Invitational earlier in the year before adding the Biltmore Championship Asheville title. His Biltmore Championship win was particularly impressive. He recovered from a five-shot deficit and carded a bogey-free 10-under 61 in the final round.

He finished at 26-under 258, winning by two strokes and securing his second PGA Tour title of the season.

That run of form helped strengthen his case for a Presidents Cup selection. His subsequent match-clinching victory vindicated Snedeker’s decision to include him.

This stretch has given Jacob Bridgeman a memorable moment in his career. He got two individual victories, a place on the American team, and the winning point at Medinah.