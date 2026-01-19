Greg Norman Puts Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods on Blast for Never Confronting Him Directly

Greg Norman may no longer be the loudest voice of LIV Golf, but he is far from done stirring the pot. At 70, the Australian legend has shifted his daily focus from golf’s boardrooms to the deep seas, chasing shipwrecks near Cuba. But going beyond his recent antics Norman still sounds very much like the man who once tore professional golf apart. Greg Norman recently decided to take a shot at Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for never facing him while holding grudges.

In an interview with The Times, Norman stated, “They couldn’t say to me, ‘Greg, you’ve hurt the PGA Tour.’ Hey Tiger, how much did you make out of the [Player Impact Programme]? Oh Rory, how much did you make the last couple of years? What’s your prize money? I haven’t changed. I’m saying the same thing [as he did at LIV’s outset]. I’m just saying it with a lot of validation of the facts… everything [new] they’re getting is because of what I put in place.”

While Norman left the competitive realm decades ago, his public image is still contested. On one hand, he presents himself as a reformer trying to create new opportunities and shake up a system he believes was unfair. On the other hand, critics see him as someone driven by a long-standing resentment toward the PGA Tour, dating back more than 30 years, and view LIV Golf as the ultimate expression of that unresolved feud.

However, Greg Norman has blatantly rejected the idea that he was associated with LIV for revenge. He has shared how he feels that he has long been misunderstood. By daring the maestros of the sport to challenge him directly, he has called out what he sees as quiet opposition. More so because he seemingly believes that open conversation makes one more accountable than choosing whispered criticisms.

The chaos surrounding LIV Golf this week only adds to the irony. The league he helped build is wobbling. However, Norman remains calm and away from the debacle. He has chosen to speak on how he still believes he was right to challenge the system. What clearly still bothers him, though, is silence. He is disappointed regarding why both Woods and McIlroy chose never to confront him directly during the sport’s civil war.

Now, while the Saudi-backed league struggles to find its footing under the leadership of Scott O’Neil, Norman has shared his unfiltered take on the decision of Koepka to sever ties with LIV and rejoin the PGA Tour.

Greg Norman happy about Brooks Koepka coming back to PGA

Norman left as the LIV Golf CEO back in 2025 as Scott O’Neil took over the reins. Unfortunately, his departure also triggered a pretty sombre phase for the Saudi-backed tournament. As the LIV Golf announced bringing in some radical changes, one of the biggest blows they faced was that of Brooks Koepka. One of the biggest stars of the game, Koepka, announced his exit from the league, citing family concerns.

However, as Koepka left LIV Golf with a year’s contract remaining, his future became clouded with uncertainties. As the PGA Tour required golfers from unauthorized leagues to serve a year-long ban, this meant that Koepka would have been out till mid-2026. Thankfully, with Rolapp introducing the ‘Returning Member Program,’ Koepka finally found a way in and is now a PGA Tour member. Now, while there have been a lot of criticisms of the move, Norman seems pretty much okay with the same.

“I love it. It’s free agency. Brooks had an option to stay with LIV or go back to the PGA Tour. He’s an independent contractor who can go wherever he wants. Look at what is happening with Bryson… God bless him. I hope he becomes a billionaire out of it,” said Norman.

Now, as Norman will continue to express his unfiltered thoughts, fans are eager to find out how LIV Golf functions in the absence of Norman.