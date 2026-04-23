Greg Norman Regrets About Past Feud With Rory Mcllroy Days After PGA Tour CEO’s Statement

Golf’s civil war may not be over, but some of its loudest voices are starting to sound different. With LIV Golf’s future hanging in the balance amid reports of Saudi funding drying up, the conversation has shifted from who was right to what was missed. At the center of it is Greg Norman, discussing what he could have done differently with golfers like Rory McIlroy.

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“I just wish I had sat down with Rory and a few others on the PGA Tour to explain my mission and LIV’s mission,” Norman said on Dan on Golf.

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McIlroy was Norman’s most vocal critic from the very beginning. He described LIV as “dead in the water” before it even launched and later insisted that Norman should “exit stage left” to allow for any real discussion about the future of golf. In response, Norman labeled McIlroy as “brainwashed” by the PGA Tour.

There was a brief moment of reconciliation when McIlroy sent Norman a private message after watching a documentary about Norman’s collapse at the 1996 Masters, to which Norman replied positively. However, this thaw did not last; just weeks later, Norman returned to the media with the same “brainwashed” accusation, effectively erasing any goodwill that had developed between them.

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The change in Greg Norman’s tone isn’t due to a personal reconciliation but rather the new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp.

Appointed in June 2025 after spending 22 years in the NFL, Rolapp has advocated for player equity, a fan-first approach, and a more transparent structure for the game. He has not publicly had a feud with Norman; however, during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rolapp made a notable comment. He stated that LIV Golf has done for the sport what the AFL did for the NFL years ago, emphasizing the idea that competition enhances quality.

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“Whenever you get competition, you end up figuring out what you do well and what you don’t do well,” Rolapp said.

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During the same interview, Rolapp mentioned that the PGA Tour is considering allowing LIV players to return to the PGA Tour. This statement may have provided Norman with the validation he had been seeking for years from someone on the other side.

“I was like, ‘Hallelujah, hallelujah!’ Finally,” Norman said.

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Rolapp approached the situation from a different perspective, looking at it through a sports lens, a fan’s perspective, and an innovation standpoint. Norman also highlighted that LIV was pioneering in this area before anyone else, particularly the PGA Tour. He cites Bryson DeChambeau as a prime example.

LIV granted DeChambeau ownership of his own intellectual property (IP), something the PGA Tour did not provide. As a result, he transformed it into one of golf’s largest digital platforms, gaining over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

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However, the timing of Norman’s claim is complicated, as DeChambeau is currently at a crossroads with LIV, with his contract expiring at the end of 2026. Recently, he withdrew from the Mexico City event, citing a wrist injury. Reports suggest that he held a private exit meeting before this withdrawal, but much of this remains speculative.

The 2x US Open winner is reportedly seeking a new deal worth $500 million and has even suggested the possibility of skipping any tour altogether to focus solely on the majors. It appears that the player whom Norman proudly highlights as a success story for LIV may be quietly negotiating his way out.

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return is a sign of what Greg Norman always wanted

Brooks Koepka’s transition back to the PGA Tour has been widely discussed. Earlier this year, he became the first LIV player to return under Brian Rolapp’s newly established Returning Member Program. Greg Norman expressed that he was initially surprised by this move, but he quickly embraced it.

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“That was free agency allowing him to make a decision,” Norman stated. “That was never available in the world of professional golf, and now you see it, and I love it.”

Norman’s reaction is particularly intriguing given the context. He revealed that he had a private conversation with Koepka during his time with LIV and advised him directly.

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“Brooks, your priority is to be the best golfer you can possibly be. You cannot run a team and be the best player in the world at the same time. Winning major championships requires focus, and you cannot do everything.”

Koepka’s performance had noticeably declined after his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship, with missed cuts at three of the four major tournaments in 2024. His return to the PGA Tour was motivated partly by family considerations and perhaps a message from LIV indicating that if he was unhappy, he was not wanted there.

For Norman, this situation reinforces the broader issue at hand. A player choosing where to compete on their own terms aligns with the vision he had when establishing LIV. He has consistently stated that his goal was never to destroy the PGA Tour, but rather to encourage it to evolve.

With Rolapp now creating formal pathways for LIV players to return, Norman sees this as evidence that the sport is moving in the direction he has long advocated for, even if some might view it as contradictory.