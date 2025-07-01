Greg Norman’s Failure at Augusta Helped PGA Tour Pro Win Green Jacket, Reveals Ex-Caddie

In 2013, after ending Australia’s Masters drought after a thrilling playoff with Angel Cabrera, Adam Scott turned to Greg Norman and said, “There was one guy who inspired a nation of golfers and that’s Greg Norman.” Of course, Scott’s admiration makes sense when you consider that during the 1990s, while growing up on Australia’s Gold Coast as a young golfing talent, Adam Scott looked up to his childhood idol Greg Norman. But did you know Greg Norman played an even bigger part in Adam Scott’s 2013 Masters win?

Greg Norman’s former caddie, Steve Williams, claims so. In a recent interview on The Yardage Book NZ, Williams begins the story by discussing Scott’s sudden death playoff with Cabrera during the 2013 Masters: “The Sunday pin at the 10th hole at Augusta is always in the back left, and you play to the middle of the green because you just can’t go over the green there. You know, you just can’t.” When they reached the 10th, Williams handed Scott the yardage book and recalls, “He said, ‘Seven iron.’ I said, ‘No, it’s a three.’ You know, we called it a flighted six, basically.”

Here’s how the playoff unfolded: Adam Scott faced intense pressure after sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole, only to be matched by Angel Cabrera’s incredible 7-iron shot that set up a birdie, forcing the playoff to continue. On the 18th, both players chipped close for par, with Cabrera’s 15-foot birdie putt on the 10th narrowly missing. Scott then hit a 6-iron to 12 feet, setting up a potential winning putt. Seeking guidance from caddie Steve Williams, Scott was advised that the putt would break more than expected.

And that’s exactly where Greg Norman comes into the picture. Steve Williams continues in the interview, “and so this is 2013. I’ve got a note in my book from 1988 when I was caddying for Greg because Greg had that putt. You know, because you seldom have that putt, because you always leave it 20 ft under the hole. It’s just what you do there on Sunday. And I had it written in my book: “Breaks a lot more than it looks,” um, ’cause the green hadn’t changed.” Interestingly, Norman finished T3 in the 1988 Masters, one of Norman’s many close finishes at Augusta. And so when Scott finally won the 2013 Masters, he became the first Australian to win at Augusta.

Interestingly, despite never winning the Masters himself, Greg Norman celebrated Adam Scott’s 2013 victory, saying it felt like “my son had won the tournament himself.” Norman downplayed any potential jealousy, claiming, “I don’t have a jealous bone in my body,” and instead praised Scott’s success. As someone who had come close at the Masters himself (in 1986, 1987, and 1996), Norman’s enthusiasm for Scott likely stemmed from his admiration for the younger golfer, who has credited Norman as an inspiration.

Greg Norman served as one of the inspirations behind Adam Scott’s swings

Adam Scott’s swing is widely regarded as one of the most technically perfect in golf, and he credits part of its success to drawing inspiration from three golf legends, particularly Greg Norman. Growing up, Scott emulated Norman’s fluid and effective swing, and the two have maintained a long-standing connection since they first met when Scott was a teenager. “I grew up trying to copy Greg Norman’s swing,” Scott said in a DP World Tour video, highlighting Norman’s lasting influence on his game.

But Norman isn’t the only inspiration behind his swings, as Adam Scott stated in June. Talking about the inspiration behind his swings, he said, “And then when Tiger turned pro in about 1996, I was 15 or 16, and then I tried to copy his swing,” highlighting the influence both players had on his early development as a golfer.

Both Norman and Tiger Woods serve as exemplary choices for inspiration, with Norman boasting two Open Championship titles, 20 top-10 major finishes, and a remarkable 331 weeks at world number one, while Woods has secured 15 major victories and 82 PGA Tour wins, along with an unmatched 683 weeks at world No. 1. “It was a good idea. I just didn’t get the same results,” laughs Scott.

Despite not achieving the same level of success as Woods, Scott’s swing has become one of the most admired in modern golf, celebrated for its textbook technique and rhythm. Scott also draws inspiration from other players, like Ernie Els, when focusing on rhythm. He admits to using resources like YouTube to study and replicate the swings of great players, and said he is always looking to improve his skills. “I think it’s always been a feel thing for me… I work on rhythm a lot – probably more than anything else.”