Greg Price Admits Dad Nick Price ‘Hounded Him’ Over a Simple Game Fix for 36 Years

What does it take for a son to finally listen to his Hall of Fame father? For Greg Price, the answer was simple: finish dead last.

Team Price limped out of the 2024 PNC Championship in 20th place. Dead last among 20 teams. The kind of finish that lingers in the car ride home, in the offseason silences, in the unspoken understanding that something had to change.

Nick Price didn’t let his son forget it. And for the first time in 36 years, Greg listened. “Been working on my grip a lot,” Greg explained after Saturday’s Round 1 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. “My shoulders were always a little open and he has been hounding me to basically just close them a little bit more.”

Nick’s response carried the wry satisfaction of a father vindicated.

“Took him 36 years to listen to me.”

The fix sounds minor—closing the shoulders, adjusting the grip. But in golf, minor adjustments unlock major freedom. Team Price torched the front nine at 6-under, then capped their round with an eagle on 18. Their 10-under 62 tied their best PNC score ever, slotting them into T11, five shots behind leaders Team Kuchar.

“It’s a lot of fun. When we play like that, it’s so much fun being out there,” Nick said. “You know, the birdies just came easy today.”

The three-time major champion—who held the World No. 1 ranking in 1993–94 and collected 18 PGA Tour victories across his career—then offered a glimpse into golf’s cruel randomness. Playing alongside Team Lehman, the Prices witnessed solid contact produce nothing while their own putts dropped from everywhere.

“Sometimes you struggle. We saw the Lehmans the front nine hit so many good putts and nothing went in. Seemed like we were making them from all over the place.”

Nick paused.

“That’s golf I guess.”

The contrast with 2024 couldn’t be sharper. Last year brought stress and a bottom-of-the-leaderboard exit. This year brought smiles, an eagle finish, and vindication for a father’s patience.

Why Nick Price’s last-place finish stung at an exhibition

The PNC Championship operates without a cut line. Every team that tees off on Saturday returns on Sunday. No elimination. No survival stress. The format, as a recent breakdown noted, transforms psychology: golfers stop thinking about survival and start thinking about birdies.

But here’s the paradox the Prices revealed: competitors don’t need external pressure to feel the weight of failure. Pride supplies its own cut line.

This is a family scramble, a celebration, a chance for legends to walk fairways with their kids. Yet for players who’ve spent careers chasing majors and grinding through tour qualifiers, embarrassment operates regardless of the stakes. Last place stings. That sting became fuel.

The Prices have competed at the PNC since 2021, never cracking the top 15. Greg has steadily sharpened his game, but steady energy doesn’t mean indifference. The 2024 finish proved that.

Now they enter Sunday’s final round with momentum—and something rarer: proof that the adjustments work. Nick’s decades-long coaching finally landed. The technical fix merged with a mental reset. Stop stressing. Trust the process. Close the shoulders.

Team Price tees off at 10:22 a.m. ET al alongside Team Singh. They aren’t chasing Team Kuchar’s 15-under lead. They aren’t chasing hardware.

They already erased what needed erasing.