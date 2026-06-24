‘Growing Up So Fast’: Scottie Scheffler’s Son Bennett Steals the Show at Travelers Championship

Golf has never been shy about showing its softer side. You’ll see spouses hanging out by the ropes during those tense back nines, and kids catching a nap in their strollers just off the 18th green. Every PGA Tour stop, families are right there, sometimes grabbing more attention than the actual leaderboard. The Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the season, was no different. It delivered one of those moments before a single shot at TPC River Highlands.

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Golf on CBS shared a video of Bennett Scheffler arriving at the course, and the internet reacted exactly the way it always does when Scottie Scheffler’s son makes an appearance.

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“Bennett Scheffler is ready for the range 🥹”

Within hours, the reel had fans doing what they always do with Bennett content, which is stop scrolling and start smiling, and the obvious comment made it an entry as well: “Growing up so fast😭😭.”

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The video captures a light-hearted moment in which we see little Bennett carrying a miniature set of clubs as he walks toward his father, who is standing in the practice area. At one point, Scottie Scheffler leans down and helps him pick the right club, an unmistakable bit of caddie work from the World No. 1 himself.

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Bennett, two now, has been no stranger to such events since 2024. He has become a social media fixture at PGA Tour stops. He has shown up so often that fans are tracking his growth in real time. The first time TPC River Highlands saw Bennett was in June 2024, when he was a six-week-old baby carried onto the 18th green by Meredith after Scottie outlasted Tom Kim in a playoff. By September, he was on the 18th green at East Lake at four months old for the FedEx Cup. Since then, he’s logged a standing milestone at Quail Hollow and an autograph session after the Procore Championship win.

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Scottie and Meredith Scheffler welcomed their second son, Remy, in March, with Scottie withdrawing from the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course for family reasons tied to the birth. Remy made his tournament debut at nine days old at Augusta National during Masters week. There is no sign that he traveled to Connecticut for this event. For now, the Travelers spotlight remains on his older brother, but he is not the only celebrity kid hitting the social media buzz.

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Scottie Scheffler’s son joins a growing list of Tour kids

Jordan Spieth’s son, Sammy, turned heads during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest with an unorthodox shot, gripping a junior driver and getting a tee shot away, while his daughter, Sophie, spent the same afternoon trying to eat the grass at Augusta National. It’s always the same story: a kid does something cute near a golf course, and suddenly everyone’s talking about it. Jon Rahm’s sons, Kepa and Eneko, are regulars at his events too, often waiting for him at the 18th green when he wraps up a tournament.

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That script has become a fixture of modern Tour coverage in its own right. Golf has always made room for family on tournament week, from the Par 3 Contest’s annual parade of spouses and kids to the impromptu cameos that show up in winner’s interviews. A clip like Bennett’s now travels further and faster than most actual leaderboards do, with fan-favorite status earned entirely off the course.

It’s pretty obvious why Bennett’s clip blew up. Fans got to see the world’s best golfer helping his son pick out a club. You won’t find that on the leaderboard. Scheffler might’ve left the range not knowing how his tournament would go, but Bennett? He’d already won the morning.